US STOCKS-Futures imply flat open after data

* Pre-Greek vote preps by central banks reassure
    * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election
    * Read on NY manufacturing comes in weaker than expected
    * Consumer sentiment data on tap, seen edging down
    * Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 1.2 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts


    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Friday as optimism over possible
coordinated action by major world central banks, if Sunday's
Greek vote causes financial turmoil, was offset by a weak
reading on domestic manufacturing.	
    Officials of the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations
told Reuters that central banks of major economies would take
steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if
necessary.  	
    The news spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session, and
that rally looked to be extended. However, a gauge of
manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June, and while
it still showed growth, it was the latest data pointing to a
sluggish economy in the U.S. 	
    Stock index futures came off earlier highs following the
data, and traded near breakeven levels.	
    Investors continued to watch developments in Europe ahead of
the Sunday election in Greece, which investors fear may set the
nation on a path to an exit from the euro zone. That
possibility, along with questions about the effectiveness of a
bank bailout plan in Spain, has spurred volatility in a thinly
traded week, with the S&P 500 moving more than 1 percent for
three of the past four days.	
    "A coordinated effort to stop a run on the bank is good
news, but there's still a lot of uncertainty over the region, so
it's possible the slight gains we're seeing now could run out of
steam," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, who called the rise in futures
a "sugar high."	
    S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 27
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7.5 points.
    The afternoon rally on Thursday erased the S&P's losses for
the week. The benchmark index is now up 0.3 percent on the week.	
    Investors will look ahead to the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan preliminary June reading on the overall index on
consumer sentiment, which is seen falling to 77.5 in the month
from 79.3 in May. Other data include U.S. May industrial output,
expected to rise 0.1 percent from April.	
    "The data is real economic input into what's happening in
the U.S., and smart investors will pay attention even if they
can't really trade on it right now because of Europe," Forrest
said.	
    Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected
rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the
U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked
European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak
domestic data on occasion. 	
    Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the
chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to
counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement
next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting.	
    The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday Microsoft
Corp would buy business software company Yammer Inc for
$1.2 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter. 	
    China granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate
United Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of
aircraft parts maker Goodrich Corp, saying Goodrich
needed to divest or sell parts of some businesses.
 	
    Diamond Foods Inc late Thursday said it had
received a letter from Nasdaq saying it had missed the deadline
for filing its already-delayed quarterly report, a fact which
could lead to the company's delisting from the stock exchange.

