US STOCKS-Futures imply flat open after data

* Pre-Greek vote preps by central banks reassure * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election * Read on NY manufacturing comes in weaker than expected * Consumer sentiment data on tap, seen edging down * Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 1.2 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday as optimism over possible coordinated action by major world central banks, if Sunday's Greek vote causes financial turmoil, was offset by a weak reading on domestic manufacturing. Officials of the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations told Reuters that central banks of major economies would take steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary. The news spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session, and that rally looked to be extended. However, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June, and while it still showed growth, it was the latest data pointing to a sluggish economy in the U.S. Stock index futures came off earlier highs following the data, and traded near breakeven levels. Investors continued to watch developments in Europe ahead of the Sunday election in Greece, which investors fear may set the nation on a path to an exit from the euro zone. That possibility, along with questions about the effectiveness of a bank bailout plan in Spain, has spurred volatility in a thinly traded week, with the S&P 500 moving more than 1 percent for three of the past four days. "A coordinated effort to stop a run on the bank is good news, but there's still a lot of uncertainty over the region, so it's possible the slight gains we're seeing now could run out of steam," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, who called the rise in futures a "sugar high." S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 27 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 7.5 points. The afternoon rally on Thursday erased the S&P's losses for the week. The benchmark index is now up 0.3 percent on the week. Investors will look ahead to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment, which is seen falling to 77.5 in the month from 79.3 in May. Other data include U.S. May industrial output, expected to rise 0.1 percent from April. "The data is real economic input into what's happening in the U.S., and smart investors will pay attention even if they can't really trade on it right now because of Europe," Forrest said. Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak domestic data on occasion. Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting. The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday Microsoft Corp would buy business software company Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter. China granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft parts maker Goodrich Corp, saying Goodrich needed to divest or sell parts of some businesses. Diamond Foods Inc late Thursday said it had received a letter from Nasdaq saying it had missed the deadline for filing its already-delayed quarterly report, a fact which could lead to the company's delisting from the stock exchange.