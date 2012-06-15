版本:
US STOCKS-Hope lifts Wall St before Greek election

* Pre-Greek vote preparations by central banks reassure
    * U.S. economic data comes in weaker than expected
    * Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct


    By Rodrigo Campos	
    NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday
to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective
action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece
triggers market turmoil.	
    The news helped offset the latest round of weak U.S.
economic data, which pointed to sluggish domestic growth. But
traders were cautious and safe-haven U.S. bond prices also rose
on Friday.	
    Materials, energy and financial 
shares led the market's gains, with each of the three S&P 500
sector indexes up 1 percent or more.	
    Officials of the Group of 20 leading nations told Reuters on
Thursday that central banks of major economies would take steps
to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary.
  	
    The news spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session.
Later reports of the European Central Bank hinting at an
interest-rate cut and Britain's pledge to flood banks with cash 
sparked further bullishness.	
    "It pokes a hole in the balloon of bad news after more bad
news," said Richard Sichel, chief investment officer of
Philadelphia Trust Co.	
    "None of the (U.S.) economic data we saw today were
impressive. The gains seem to be based more on hope and less on
the economic reports."	
    For the week, the Dow industrials gained 1.7 percent, the
S&P 500 added 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent.	
    Despite the stock market's gains, the safe-haven U.S.
Treasury 10-year note shot up 18/32 in price, with
the yield at 1.579 percent.	
    On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained
115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,767.17 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 13.74 points, or 1.03
percent, to 1,342.84. The Nasdaq Composite rose 36.47
points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 2,872.80.	
    Spain's banking system remains an issue weighing on markets
and the country's 10-year bond yield, at 6.92 percent, was still
too close to the 7 percent mark at which other highly indebted
euro-zone nations were forced to seek bailouts.	
    Some investors fear the Sunday elections in Greece may set
the nation on the path to an exit from the euro zone. That
possibility created volatility this week.	
    A gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in
June, though it still showed growth, while an early June reading
on consumer sentiment slipped to a six-month low on worries
about the U.S. job market and Europe's debt crisis. The consumer
sentiment reading was was below consensus forecasts.
 	
    Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected
rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the
U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked
European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak
domestic data on occasion. 	
    The lackluster U.S. data, alongside the possible turmoil
following the Greek elections, could increase the chance that
the Federal Reserve will signal more stimulus to counter slowing
growth when it releases its policy statement next Wednesday at
the close of a two-day meeting. 	
    More than two issues rose for every one that fell on both
the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.	
    About 7.5 billion shares changed hands on the NYSE, the
Nasdaq and Amex, compared with the daily average of 6.84 billion
so far this year.

