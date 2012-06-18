US-STOCKS-Wall St slips on euro zone contagion fears

* Greek elections support pro-bailout parties
* Spanish, Italian bond yields rise
* Petsmart ups dividend, sets new buyback
* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks were lower on
Monday as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields indicated
increasing fear of euro zone debt crisis contagion despite a
victory for pro-bailout parties in the Greek election.
Markets were initially optimistic on news Greece's
center-right New Democracy party will try to form a coalition
with other parties and Germany indicated it may be willing to
grant the fiscally troubled nation more time to meet fiscal
targets needed to avoid a euro exit.
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said Greece will meet
its financial commitments but indicated some adjustments to the
bailout agreement need to be made.
But the election results offered little reprieve from
contagion concerns as yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds
rose, with Spain's 10-year bond yield climbing
above the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable by many
analysts.
"(Samaras) is not going to rip up the bailout but he is
going to ... look to renegotiate the terms, try to make them a
little less onerous while still honoring them," said Ken
Polcari, managing director, ICAP Equities in New York.
"So in that sense, what has really changed - nothing - so
the focus goes right back to Spain as the fear continues."
The rising yields prompted Spain's treasury minister to urge
the European Central Bank to make a firm response to market
pressures.
Banking shares, seen as particularly sensitive to euro zone
troubles, lost ground. JP Morgan Chase & Co was off 1.4
percent to $34.55 and Citigroup Inc was down 2.2 percent
at $27.69. The S&P financial index shed 0.7 percent.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose one point
from the month before to 29, its highest level in five years,
but still well below 50 needed to indicate a favorable view.
European shares erased early gains and turned negative, with
the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent.
World leaders are expected to put pressure on Europe at the
G20 summit on Monday to outline a lasting strategy to save the
euro currency and end financial turmoil.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 47.07
points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,720.10. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 4.87 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,337.97. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.68 points, or 0.30
percent, to 2,864.12.
Microsoft Corp is close to buying business software
company Yammer Inc for more than $1 billion, according to a
source familiar with the details. Shares fell 0.7 percent to
$29.81.
Petsmart Inc said it has increased its quarterly
dividend to 16.5 cents a share and authorized a new $525 million
share buyback plan. Shares advanced 1 percent to $67.28.
DSW Inc plunged 9.4 percent to $53.30 in premarket
trade after the footwear retailer gave guidance for its
second-quarter and full-year earnings.
The economic calendar is light, with the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo June housing market
index due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).