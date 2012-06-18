US STOCKS-Tech outpaces a market bedeviled by Europe

* Tech shares day's top gainers, Facebook rallies again
* Greece election "not a game changer," analyst says
* Spanish bond yields hit euro-era record high
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 18 The Nasdaq advanced on Monday,
propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but
fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited
broader gains.
Positive analyst comments lifted both eBay, up 4.5
percent to $42.49, and Groupon Inc, up 10.8 percent at
$11.15. Apple Inc accounted for about half the Nasdaq's
rise, climbing 2 percent to $585.78.
The S&P eked out a slight gain as it bumped up against its
50-day moving average around 1,347 while the Dow ended lower.
A weekend election victory by pro-bailout parties in Greece
removed one headwind facing the euro zone. But rising bond
yields in Spain and Italy reinforced views that Europe has yet
to control its debt crisis.
The election "wasn't a game changer and does little to
alleviate the larger issues that remain in Europe," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia.
A senior official with Greece's New Democracy party, the
conservatives who won Sunday's election and who back Athens'
international bailout plan, told Reuters that Greece would form
a government on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E8HI0D0
But there were conflicting signals about the way forward.
The leader of New Democracy, Antonis Samaras, pledged his
commitment to Greece's international bailout package, but also
said there would have to be "some necessary amendments."
Meanwhile, Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, said any
lo0sening of agreed reform pledges would be unacceptable.
The election results also offered little reprieve from
contagion concerns as yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds
rose, with Spain's 10-year yield climbing above
the 7 percent mark at which other highly indebted euro-zone
nations were forced to seek bailouts.
European authorities have already agreed to a
100-billion-euro ($125 billion) rescue for Spain's troubled
banks.
Market participants were also reluctant to take bets ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, with
investors keen to see if the Fed will announce new stimulative
measures in its policy statement at the meeting's close on
Wednesday afternoon.
"Without knowing what will come from the Fed meeting on
Wednesday, the market doesn't want to get ahead of anything,"
Luschini said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.28
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78
percent, at 2,895.33.
Last week, U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday and Friday on
news that central banks of major economies would take steps to
stabilize markets if necessary after the Greek vote. As a
result, much of the bullish bias of the election news was priced
in. The S&P 500 rose 5.1 percent in the last two weeks.
An index of energy shares fell 0.8 percent on
Monday, with the sector ranking as the S&P 500's worst
performer. U.S. crude futures dropped 1 percent after
falling for six of the last seven weeks.
European shares erased early gains and closed flat, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.04 percent.
Also in the technology sector, Facebook struck a deal
to acquire Face.com, whose facial-recognition technology has
been in use on the social network. Facebook shares jumped 4.7
percent to $31.41, taking its cumulative gains in the last three
sessions to about 16 percent.
DSW Inc plunged 11.3 percent to $52.13 after the
footwear retailer gave a quarterly earnings outlook below
analysts' expectations.
Volume was light, with about 5.78 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
About 57 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher while the number of advancers and
decliners on the Nasdaq was about even.