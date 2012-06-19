US STOCKS-Futures edge up on central bank hopes

* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting
* Oracle climbs after results
* Walgreen posts earnings, to buy European chain
* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Tuesday as investor hopes for central bank stimulus
measures rose after tepid German economic data and ahead of a
two-day policy meeting of the U.S . Fed eral Reserve.
* German analyst and investor sentiment dropped in June at
its fastest rate since October 1998, indicating the euro zone's
strongest economy may be vulnerable to the effects of the
region's debt crisis.
* The Federal Open Market Committee begins the first day of
a two-day meeting on interest rate policy, with expectations
increasing that the U.S. central bank may extend its "Operation
Twist" program, its effort to drive down long-term borrowing
costs.
* Spain's government bond yields eased after it raised 3
billion euros at a short-term debt sale, although yields on its
10-year bond remained above 7 the troublesome 7 percent mark.
* In Greece, political leaders raced to build a coalition
government led by conservative New Democracy leader Antonis
Samaras, that would seek to renegotiate the terms of Greece's
130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout agreement.
* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.6
percent, bouncing back after a drop on the German data.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 24
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.5 points.
* The Group of 20 leading and emerging economies will "take
the necessary actions" to strengthen the global economy, and if
growth weakens substantially, countries without heavy debt loads
stand ready to stimulate their economies, according to a draft
communique from the G20 summit.
* Oracle Corp rose 3.2 percent to $28 in premarket
after it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit after
the bell on Monday, releasing the results three days ahead of
schedule after news of the pending departure of a senior sales
executive fueled concerns that business was stagnating.
* Julius Baer is in talks with Bank of America
about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management
unit, reported to be worth up to $2 billion and which would see
the acquisition-hungry Swiss private bank land another big deal.
Bank of America shares gained 0.6 percent to $7.81 premarket.
* Walgreen Co gained 2.6 percent to $32.80 premarket
after the pharmacy chain reported quarterly earnings and said it
would buy a 45 percent stake in KKR & Co -backed
Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion in a cash and stock
deal.
* Economic data on tap includes housing starts and permits
for May at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 720,000 annualized rate for starts versus 717,000 in
April, and a total of 728,000 permits compared with 723,000 in
the prior month.