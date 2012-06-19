US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meeting

* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting
* Oracle climbs after results
* Walgreen posts earnings, to buy European chain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks advanced on
Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its fourth straight
gain on increased hopes for central bank stimulus measures ahead
of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee begins the first day of a
two-day meeting on interest rate policy, with expectations
increasing that the U.S. central bank may extend its "Operation
Twist" program, its effort to drive down long-term borrowing
costs.
"It's a little bit of anticipation ahead of the Fed
meeting," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"To look at it, I would say 90 percent of it is Fed action,
a little bit is maybe progress in Greece toward forming their
government and a successful Spanish auction but at high yields."
Spain's short-term borrowing costs rose to their highest
level since 1997 after it raised 3 billion euros at a short-term
debt sale, and yields on its 10-year bond remained above the
troublesome 7 percent mark, which has resulted in a bailout for
other countries.
In Greece, political leaders raced to build a coalition
government led by conservative New Democracy leader Antonis
Samaras, that would seek to renegotiate the terms of Greece's
130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout agreement.
The PHLX Europe sector index gained 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.01 points,
or 0.57 percent, to 12,813.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.80 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,352.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 16.68 points, or 0.58
percent, to 2,912.01.
Oracle Corp rose 5.1 percent to $28.51 as the top
boost to the Nasdaq 100 index after it reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit after the bell on
Monday, releasing the results three days ahead of schedule after
news of the pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled
concerns that business was stagnating.
Walgreen Co tumbled 4.9 percent to $30.39 as the
biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index after the pharmacy
chain reported quarterly earnings and said it would buy a 45
percent stake in KKR & Co -backed Alliance Boots
for $6.7 billion in a cash and stock deal.
FedEx Corp added 0.6 percent to $89 after the
package delivery company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
provided an outlook for the first-quarter and 2013.
Economic data showed U.S. housing starts fell 4.8 percent in
May but permits to build rose to the highest level in over three
years, as the housing market continues to struggle to return to
health.