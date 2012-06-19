US STOCKS-Wall St rises on hope for central bank moves

* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting
* Oracle climbs after results
* Walgreen off as it posts earnings, to buy European chain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday
on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy meeting will agree on
extending stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover.
A sharp decline in German business sentiment, alongside
stubbornly high Spanish bond yields, raised expectations for
market-friendly stimulus from European policymakers as well.
Growth-related stocks led the rally, with the S&P materials
sector up 1.7 percent and the financial sector
up 1.5 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 5.4 percent to
$19.41 and Bank of America added 4.8 percent to $8.13.
The Federal Open Market Committee was to begin the first day
of a two-day meeting on interest rate policy, with expectations
increasing that the U.S. central bank may extend its "Operation
Twist" program, its effort to drive down long-term borrowing
costs.
"Lower Spanish yields have calmed world markets and optimism
over some type of stimulus from the Fed tomorrow is sparking
strong buying today," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.32 points,
or 0.86 percent, to 12,851.18. The S&P 500 Index gained
12.62 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,357.40. The Nasdaq Composite
added 31.83 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,927.16.
Spain's government bond yields eased slightly after it
raised 3 billion euros at a short-term debt sale, with the
higher yields enticing investors. However, with its 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent, investors worried over how long the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy can survive without foreign help.
In Greece, political parties said they expected to form a
coalition government soon and then seek concessions to the
austerity measures that are both keeping the country away from
bankruptcy and mired in a very long recession.
Oracle Corp rose 2.8 percent to $27.88 a day after
it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, releasing
the results three days ahead of schedule after news of the
pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled concerns
that business was stagnating.
Walgreen Co tumbled 6.2 percent to $29.99 after the
pharmacy chain reported quarterly earnings and said it would buy
a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion
in a cash and stock deal.
FedEx Corp rose 2.9 percent to $91.80 after the
package delivery company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
provided an outlook for the first-quarter and 2013.
Economic data showed U.S. housing starts fell in May from a
3-1/2 year high, but permits to build new homes rose sharply,
suggesting the housing recovery remains on track.