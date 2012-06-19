US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on hopes for central bank moves

* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting
* Oracle climbs after results
* Walgreen off as it posts earnings, plans to buy European
chain
* Dow up 1 pct, S&P up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday
on hopes that the Federal Reserve's p olicymakers will agree on
extending stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover.
A sharp decline in German business sentiment, alongside
stubbornly high Spanish bond yields, raised expectations for
market-friendly stimulus from European policymakers as well.
The S&P 500 has gained more than 7 percent from a five -month
low hit earlier in June, and is on track to close above its
50-day moving average for the first time in seven weeks. But the
sharp gains also leave the market vulnerable if the outcome of
Wednesday's Fed meeting doesn't meet market expectations.
Growth-related stocks led the rally, with the S&P materials
sector index up 2 percent and the financial sector index
up 1.9 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 6.1 percent
to $19.54 and Bank of America added 4.9 percent to
$8.14.
The Federal Open Market Committee began on Tuesday the first
day of a two-day meeting on interest-rate policy, with
expectations increasing that the U.S. central bank may extend
its "Operation Twist" program, its effort to drive down
long-term borrowing costs.
"People are anticipating some type of response from the Fed
tomorrow and are buying or covering shorts in anticipation of
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York. "There's a risk the market
gets disappointed."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.49 points,
or 1.00 percent, to 12,869.31. The S&P 500 Index gained
15.89 points, or 1.12 percent, to 1,359.87. The Nasdaq Composite
added 36.11 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,931.44.
Spain's government bond yields eased slightly after it
raised 3 billion euros at a short-term debt sale, with the
higher yields enticing investors. However, with its 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent, investors worried over how long the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy can survive without foreign help.
In Greece, parties promised to form a coalition government
soon and seek concessions from the country's EU and IMF lenders
on an austerity program that is both keeping the country away
from bankruptcy and mired in a very long recession.
Oracle Corp rose 3 percent to $27.94 a day after it
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, releasing the
results three days ahead of schedule after news of the pending
departure of a senior sales executive fueled concerns that
business was stagnating.
Walgreen Co tumbled 6.2 percent to $29.99 after the
pharmacy chain reported quarterly earnings and said it would buy
a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion
in a cash-and-stock deal.
FedEx Corp rose 3.9 percent to $91.89 after the
package delivery company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
provided an outlook for the first quarter and 2013.
Shares of J.C. Penney dropped 10.1 percent to $21.87
a day after its president abruptly left the department store
operator following a botched advertising campaign.
Economic data showed U.S. housing starts fell in May from a
3-1/2 year high, but permits to build new homes rose sharply,
suggesting the housing recovery remains on track.