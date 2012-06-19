US STOCKS-Wall St gains on hopes for central bank moves

* Germany did not discuss EU bond-buying plan at G20
* FOMC begins two-day policy meeting
* Oracle climbs after results
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on
hopes that the Federal Reserve's policymakers will agree on
extending stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover.
A sharp decline in German business sentiment, alongside
stubbornly high Spanish bond yields, raised expectations for
market-friendly stimulus from European policymakers as well.
"We went to the highs of the day on that, and we have the
Fed tomorrow. This is a bailout, central bank largesse bounce,
and we'll see what follow-through (occurs) after the Fed
tomorrow and whatever becomes of the ESM," said Peter Boockvar,
equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
British media reports earlier had said German Chancellor
Angela Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds,
known as the European Financial Stability Facility or the EFSF
and the European Stability Mechinism or the ESM, to buy up the
debt of countries like Italy and Spain and had discussed the
plans at the summit. But a German government official told
Reuters there was no discussion at a G20 summit in Mexico this
week about using Europe's rescue funds to buy up the bonds of
stricken members of the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.20
points, or 0.87 percent, at 12,854.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 14.27 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,359.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.10 points, or 1.21
percent, at 2,930.43.
The S&P 500 has gained more than 7 percent from a five-month
low hit earlier in June, and is on track to close above its
50-day moving average for the first time in seven weeks. But the
sharp gains also leave the market vulnerable if the outcome of
Wednesday's Fed meeting doesn't meet market expectations.
Growth-related stocks led the rally, with the S&P materials
sector index up 2 percent and the financial sector index
up 1.7 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 7.6 percent
to $19.80 and Bank of America added 4.6 percent to
$8.12.
On Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee began the
first day of a two-day meeting on interest-rate policy. The
meeting got under way with expectations increasing that the U.S.
central bank may extend its "Operation Twist" program, its
effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs.
"People are anticipating some type of response from the Fed
tomorrow and are buying or covering shorts in anticipation of
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York. "There's a risk the market
gets disappointed."
Spain's government bond yields eased slightly after it
raised 3 billion euros at a short-term debt sale, with the
higher yields enticing investors. However, with its 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent, investors worried over how long the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy can survive without foreign help.
In Greece, parties promised to form a coalition government
soon and seek concessions from the country's EU and IMF lenders
on an austerity program that is both keeping the country away
from bankruptcy and mired in a very long recession.
Oracle Corp rose 3.3 percent to $28.01 a day after
it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, releasing
the results three days ahead of schedule after news of the
pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled concerns
that business was stagnating.
Walgreen Co tumbled 5.6 percent to $30.17 after the
pharmacy chain reported quarterly earnings and said it would buy
a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion
in a cash-and-stock deal.
FedEx Corp rose 3 percent to $91.17 after the
package delivery company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
provided an outlook for the first quarter and 2013.
Shares of J.C. Penney dropped 8.3 percent to $22.30
a day after its president abruptly left the department store
operator following a botched advertising campaign.
Economic data showed U.S. housing starts fell in May from a
3-1/2 year high, but permits to build new homes rose sharply,
suggesting the housing recovery remains on track.