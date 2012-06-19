US STOCKS-Wall St gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves

* Growth stocks rise ahead of FOMC decision Wednesday
* Germany did not discuss EU bond-buying plan at G20
* Oracle climbs after results, Walgreens sinks
* Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on
hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus
measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone's
debt crisis gets worse.
The S&P 500 has gained 7.2 percent from a five-month
intraday low reached on June 4. On Tuesday, the benchmark index
closed above its 50-day moving average of 1,346.90 for the first
time in seven weeks. But the sharp gains leave the market
vulnerable if the outcome of Wednesday's Fed meeting doesn't
meet market expectations.
"People are anticipating some type of response from the Fed
tomorrow, and are buying or covering shorts in anticipation of
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York. "There's a risk the market
gets disappointed."
Growth-related stocks led the rally, with the S&P materials
sector index up 2 percent and the financial sector index
up 1.7 percent. U.S. Steel Corp jumped 9.5 percent
to $20.15. Bank of America added 4.5 percent to $8.11.
Markets kept a wary eye on developments in Europe. A sharp
decline in German business sentiment, alongside stubbornly high
Spanish bond yields, raised expectations for stimulus from
European policymakers as well.
British media reports earlier said German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was poised to use Europe's dual bailout funds, the
European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability
Mechinism, to buy debt of countries like Italy and Spain.
"We went to the highs of the day on that, and we have the
Fed tomorrow. This is a bailout, central bank largesse bounce,
and we'll see what follow-through (occurs) after the Fed
tomorrow and whatever becomes of the ESM," said Peter Boockvar,
equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
A German government official told Reuters there was no
discussion at the G20 summit in Mexico about using Europe's
rescue funds to buy the bonds of stricken members of the euro
zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95.51 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 13.20 points, or 0.98 percent,
to 1,357.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 34.43
points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 2,929.76.
On Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee began the
first day of a two-day meeting on interest-rate policy. The
meeting got under way with expectations increasing that the U.S.
central bank may extend its "Operation Twist" program, its
effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs.
Spain's government bond yields eased slightly after it
raised 3 billion euros at a short-term debt sale, with the
higher yields enticing investors. However, with its 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent, investors worry how long the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy can survive without foreign help.
Oracle Corp rose 3.1 percent to $27.96 a day after
it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, releasing
the results three days ahead of schedule after news of the
pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled concerns
that business was stagnating.
Walgreen Co tumbled 5.9 percent to $30.09 after the
pharmacy chain reported quarterly earnings and said it would buy
a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion
in a cash-and-stock deal.
FedEx Corp rose 2.8 percent to $91.01 after the
package delivery company reported fourth-quarter earnings and
provided an outlook for the first quarter and 2013.
Shares of J.C. Penney dropped 8.5 percent to $22.25
a day after its president abruptly left the department store
operator following a botched advertising campaign.
Volume was light, with about 6.7 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and the
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
Advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of 5 to 1 on the
New York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq, slightly more
thant three stocks rose for every one that fell.