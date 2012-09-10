US STOCKS-Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs

* Bulls get cold feet on Chinese export data, tech dips
* AIG dips after Treasury announces sale
* Dow down 0.39 pct, S&P down 0.61 pct, Nasdaq off 1.03 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Wall Street stocks fell on
M onday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of
possible policy action from the Federal Reserve later this week,
while weakness in Intel shares weighed on the Nasdaq.
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at highs last week not
seen in nearly five years, motivating some investors to pull
back from those gains Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's
decision on Thursday.
"The markets are up a lot, so the short-term risks are on
the downside," said Jim Awad, managing director at Zephyr
Management in New York.
Shares of Intel Corp lost nearly 4 percent after
several brokerages cut price targets on the chipmaker. Shares of
Apple Inc, the world's largest publicly traded company
by market value, dropped more than 2 percent as the market's
weakness was felt most in tech shares.
Investors are on guard against the unknown outcomes of
several events this week, including a ruling by Germany's
constitutional court on Wednesday on the legality of the euro
zone's permanent financial rescue fund and the Fed decision on
Thursday.
Expectations for more stimulus from central banks in the
United States and Europe have underpinned markets in recent
weeks.
The Fed looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases
this week and economists said Friday's weak report on jobs
growth for August was likely to convince the U.S. central bank a
looser monetary policy was needed.
Analysts said the uptrend for markets remains intact, and
traders were eyeing the 1,440 level on the S&P as the next
barrier to further gains.
"When you have the central banks... practicing loose
monetary conditions, you basically have a put on the market. And
even any weakness that does develop should be somewhat
contained," said Michael Gibbs, co-head of equity advisory group
at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 52.35
points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,254.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed down 8.84 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,429.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 32.40
points, or 1.03 percent, to 3,104.02.
Investors sold some big-cap tech names that have done well
all year. Worse-than-expected data on imports from China added
to selling in the sector.
Chinese import data showed a fall of 2.6 percent on the year
in August, short of expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. Exports
grew 2.7 percent, below forecasts for a 3 percent rise in a
Reuters poll.
American International Group Inc shed 2 percent to
$33.30 after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell most
of its stake in the insurer, making the government a minority
investor for the first time since it rescued the company in the
depths of the financial crisis four years ago.
Plains Exploration & Production Co said it will buy
BP Plc's stake in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico
wells for $5.55 billion to boost its oil production. U.S.-listed
shares of BP edged up 0.26 percent to $42.04 and Plains
Exploration slumped 10.5 percent to $36.09.
Titan Machinery Inc shares dropped 23 percent to
$19.41 after the farm equipment retailer cut its full-year
profit forecast after it reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit as the worst drought in 56 years in the U.S.
Midwest hit prices of tractors and combines.
On both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, three stocks
fell for every two that rose.
Volume was light, with about 5.56 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.