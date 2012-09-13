US STOCKS-Wall Street little changed as Fed decision looms

* Initial jobless claims, producer prices rise
* Citi cuts ratings of three chipmakers
* Indexes: Dow off 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up
0.02 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Thursday, ahead of a possible decision on further
economic stimulus measures at the conclusion of the Federal Open
Market Committee policy meeting later in the day.
The Federal Reserve appears poised to launch a third round
of unconventional monetary stimulus, while signaling that a weak
economy may warrant ultra-low interest rates for at least
another three years. The FOMC announces its decision at about
12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT) as the two-day meeting ends.
With the S&P 500 up more than 9 percent since
the start of June on expectations global central banks will act
to combat slowing growth, some analysts are wondering how much
further the index can climb.
"The upside (for stocks) is probably less than the downside
- the real question is what is the long-term impact and can we
get coordinated fiscal policy and governmental or congressional
stimulus in conjunction with the monetary policy," said Jordan
Waxman, a managing director at HighTower Advisors in New York.
"Until that time, you might have had a nice bid under
certain assets but you don't have a sustainable growth market
until you get that coordination."
The dollar fell, hitting a seven-month low against the yen
and holding near a four-month low versus the euro, on
expectations for more stimulus measures from the Fed.
Economic data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected last week to
382,000, with several states reporting an increase related to
Tropical Storm Isaac. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
that claims would rise to 370,000 last week.
Separately, the August producer price index increased 1.7
percent last month, the largest gain since June 2009, as the
cost of energy surged, although underlying inflation pressures
were contained.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 3.92 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 13,329.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 0.90 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,435.66. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.60 points, or 0.02
percent, to 3,114.92.
Pall Corp jumped 7.9 percent to $62.75, the biggest
percentage gainer on the S&P 500, after the maker of filtration
products reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street
expectations.
FirstMerit Corp said it would buy Citizens Republic
Bancorp in an all-stock transaction valued at about
$952 million, to expand its footprint into Michigan and
Wisconsin. Citizens shares gained 2.9 percent to $20.45 while
FirstMerit dropped 10.1 percent to $15.43.
Semiconductor shares declined after Citigroup cut its rating
on several names in the PC supply chain, including Intel Corp
, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Marvell
Technology Group Ltd. Intel slipped 0.8 percent to $23,
Marvell fell 2 percent to to $10.04 while AMD edged up 0.3
percent to $3.90. The PHLX semiconductor index lost 0.6
percent.
Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS
said they are in advanced talks to create an industry
giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and
contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
Boeing shed 0.6 percent to $70.56.