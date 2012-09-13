US STOCKS-Wall Street awaits Fed decision, trading lackluster

* Third round of bond buying seen likely
* Citi cuts ratings on chipmakers; Intel falls
* Boeing down after BAE, EADS merger talks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.03 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Thursday, as traders awaited an announcement by
Federal Reserve policymakers that's widely expected to include
further stimulus measures for the economy.
Trading was light ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
announcement, with about 1.5 billion shares changing hands on
the major U.S. exchanges by 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
The Fed is expected to launch a third round of quantitative
easing while signaling that a weak U.S. economy may warrant
ultra-low interest rates for at least another three years. The
FOMC announces its decision at about 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT) as
the two-day meeting ends.
Semiconductor shares fell after Citigroup cut its rating on
several companies in the PC supply chain, including Intel Corp
and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Intel
slipped 0.2 percent to $23.15 and Marvell fell 1.4 percent to
$10.10. The PHLX semiconductor index lost 0.5 percent.
The S&P 500 is up more than 9 percent since the
start of June on expectations global central banks will act to
combat slowing growth, but some analysts said extra measures
aren't necessary.
"The market is fairly independent of new QE (quantitative
easing) and this rally is not built on those expectations," said
Kevin Cook, senior stock strategist at Zacks Investment
Research.
"The U.S. economy is resilient enough; big institutional
investors came back to the market in June and July and kept
buying every dip," Cook said. "They are not going to go to cash,
they are certainly not piling money in Europe or China, so U.S.
equities are the best place to be."
Economic data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected last week to
382,000, with several states reporting an increase related to
Tropical Storm Isaac. Wholesale prices rose 1.7 percent in
August, the largest gain since June 2009, although underlying
inflation pressures were contained.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.01 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 13,352.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,436.97. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.22 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,116.53.
Pall Corp jumped 7 percent to $62.50, the biggest
percentage gainer on the S&P 500, after the maker of filtration
products reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street
expectations.
FirstMerit Corp said it would buy Citizens Republic
Bancorp in an all-stock transaction valued at about
$952 million, to expand its footprint into Michigan and
Wisconsin. Citizens shares gained 2 percent to $20.28 while
FirstMerit dropped 10 percent to $15.37.
Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS
said they are in advanced talks to create an industry
giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and
contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
Boeing shed 0.4 percent to $70.62.