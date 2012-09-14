CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Equities rise on Fed stimulus for second day

(Corrects second paragraph to note Russell 2000 neared a record
peak)
* Apple, Exxon Mobil reach new multi-year highs
* S&P index just 6 percent away from all-time high close
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.02 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rallied for a
fourth straight day on Friday, continuing a surge ignited by the
Federal Reserve's aggressive new plan to stimulate the U.S.
economy.
Apple Inc and Exxon Mobil, the two largest
U.S. companies by market value, reached new multi-year highs,
and the small-cap Russell 2000 index neared a record
peak.
Equities are in the midst of a run-up in which the S&P 500
has posted gains for four consecutive months, fueled by the
actions of Europe's and the United States' central banks to keep
interest rates low and stimulate their struggling economies.
The Fed's announcement Thursday that it would keep up its
aggressive bond-buying until the labor market improved was
unprecedented. It boosted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its
highest close since December 2007.
The S&P is now just 6 percent below its all-time closing
high of 1,565.15 despite a relatively weak economy and economic
risks around the world.
"The Fed's action is good for the stock market ... and it
will motivate people to assume more risk," said Ted Weisberg,
trader with Seaport Securities in New York. "But it favors asset
classes at the expense of everything else. It's inflationary. It
could create another bubble."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.95 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 13,603.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.89 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,468.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.10 points, or 1.02
percent, at 3,187.93.
The announcement pushed the dollar down 0.5 percent
against other major currencies, boosting some commodities. Miner
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc rose 3.7 percent to
$42.32 and aluminum company Alcoa Inc advanced 2.6
percent to $9.88. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index climbed 3.2
percent to its highest since early March.
The Fed announced the stimulus program on Thursday, its
third quantitative easing measure, saying it would pump $40
billion into the U.S. economy each month until the jobs market
showed sustained growth.
"The fact is that the economy, at best, is just limping
along," Weisberg added. "I don't think what the Fed is doing
addresses the real issues. I don't think it puts people back to
work. It doesn't make people buy houses."
Data on retail sales and industrial production pointed to
modest economic growth in the third quarter. The
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary September
consumer sentiment index rose to its highest level in four
months as Americans were more upbeat about their economic and
job prospects.
"All that the central banks are doing right now is buying
time to give policy makers an opportunity to act on an effective
fiscal reform," said Edward A. Glenn, senior vice president and
senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said UnitedHealth Group Inc
will replace Kraft Foods Inc in the Dow Jones industrial
average after the close of trading Sept. 21. UnitedHealth shares
rose 1.1 percent to $54.48 and Kraft slipped 0.3 percent to
$40.03.
Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement
chain, was up 2.1 percent to $59.56 after the company announced
it will close all seven of its big box stores and cut 850 jobs
in China.
Shares of Analogic Corp were up 11.8 percent to
$77.37 after the imaging equipment maker reported a quarterly
profit above market expectations, helped by a jump in sales at
its ultrasound and security technology businesses.
(Reporting By Aleksandra Michalska; Editing by Kenneth Barry)