CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St extends Fed gains; Apple at record

(Corrects second paragraph to note Russell 2000 neared a record
peak)
* Apple, Exxon Mobil at new multi-year highs
* S&P index just 6 percent away from all-time closing high
* Shares of Staples up on possible buyout offers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.92 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth
straight session on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve
launched an aggressive bond-buying program to spur the economy,
a move that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months.
Shares of Apple Inc, the largest U.S. company by
market value, reached an all-time high, and Exxon Mobil,
the second largest, hit a new four-year high. The small-cap
Russell 2000 index neared a record peak.
Equities are in the midst of a run-up in which the S&P 500
has posted gains for four consecutive months, fueled by the
actions of Europe's and the United States' central banks to keep
interest rates low and stimulate their struggling economies.
The Fed said Thursday that it would keep up its aggressive
bond-buying until unemployment falls. Chairman Ben Bernanke said
he wanted to see a convincing improvement in the economy that
could deliver sustainable job creation.
Bernanke's comments are" going to create an artificial floor
on the market, meaning that we could see higher prices over
time," said Paul Nolte, managing director at Dearborn Partners
in Chicago. "Any correction that we get will be no more than a
few percentage points."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.51 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 13,576.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 5.49 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,465.48. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 29.16 points, or 0.92
percent, to 3,184.99.
The S&P is now just 6 percent below its all-time closing
high of 1,565.15 despite a relatively weak economy and economic
risks around the world.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch on Friday initiated a 2013
target of 1,600 for the S&P 500, a level that would represent a
new high for the benchmark index.
The target "implies a 10 percent price return, where most of
the appreciation can be attributed to earnings growth of 7
percent next year," wrote Savita Subramanian, head of U.S.
Equity and Quantitative Strategy.
Energy and material stocks led the gains on Friday as the
Fed's move boosted commodity prices. Miner Freeport-McMoran
Copper & Gold Inc rose 2.7 percent to $42.92 and
aluminum company Alcoa Inc advanced 2.2 percent to $9.84.
The PHLX Gold/Silver Index climbed 2.9 percent to its
highest since early March.
U.S. economic data released on Friday helped justify the
Fed's decision to launch a third round of bond purchases to try
to lower borrowing costs and spur growth.
A jump in the cost of gasoline pushed consumer prices up in
August at the fastest pace in more than three years and squeezed
spending on other items, threatening to further slow the already
sluggish economy. Other data showed production at factories,
mines and utilities dropped by 1.2 percent, the biggest decline
since March 2009.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said UnitedHealth Group Inc
will replace Kraft Foods Inc in the Dow Jones industrial
average after the close of trading Sept. 21. UnitedHealth shares
rose 0.09 percent to $53.94 and Kraft slipped 0.5 percent to
$39.93.
Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement
chain, was up 2 percent to $59.50 after the company announced it
will close all seven of its big box stores and cut 850 jobs in
China.
Shares of Staples were up 2.6 percent to $12.27
after Fortune magazine reported that several private equity
firms, including Bain Capital, are considering a buyout offer
for the retailer.
(Editing by Dave Zimmerman)