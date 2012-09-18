US STOCKS-Wall St edges down as investors pause

* Investor focus turns to economic data after central bank
rally
* Homebuilder sentiment rises to six-year high
* FedEx dips after lowering profit outlook
* AMD shares drop as CFO to leave
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.13 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Wall Street stocks dipped on
Tuesday as investors looked to economic data this week for
direction after a rally that was driven primarily by central
banks' stimulus policies.
U.S. stocks have rallied nearly 6 percent since the start
of August, propelling the S&P 500 index to levels not seen in
nearly five years as central banks in Europe and the United
States acted to buttress flagging economies. But analysts say
that for the rally to continue economic data needs to improve.
"The market is digesting not only the gains from last week
but really the move you've had up over the last six weeks," said
Seth Setrakian, partner and co-head of U.S. equities at First
New York Securities in New York.
"Now, fundamentals and actual news have to come through,
versus just the central bank trying to juice everything up."
FedEx Corp cut its profit forecast for its fiscal
year 2013, saying that a weakening world economy had prompted
customers to shift toward lower-priced shipping. The shares fell
2.3 percent to $87.23 and the Dow Jones transportation average
lost 1.2 percent.
Apple Inc, which broke sales records with its new
smartphone, set another all-time high for its stock of $701.44 a
share before slipping 0.1 percent to $699.07 .
Aside from more economic reports on housing this week,
investors will get readings on manufacturing. The Philadelphia
Federal Reserve's survey of activity in the mid-Atlantic region
as well as the Markit manufacturing purchasing manager's index
for September are due on Thursday.
Data on Monday showed factory activity in New York state
fell to its lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.76 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 13,557.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 2.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,458.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.27 points, or 0.13
percent, to 3,174.40.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose for the fifth month in a row
in September to its highest level in over six years in a fresh
sign of momentum for the housing market, a report from the
National Association of Home Builders showed. The PHLX housing
sector index dropped 0.7 percent.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares tumbled 8.2
percent to $3.68 after the firm said its chief financial officer
was leaving the struggling personal computer chipmaker. The
stock was the biggest percentage decliner on the PHLX
semiconductor index, which lost 0.3 percent.
Dole Food Company Inc will sell two businesses to
Itochu Corp for $1.7 billion in cash - a deal that will
help the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer pay down
its heavy debt load while expanding Itochu's food presence in
new markets such as China. Dole's shares dipped 0.07 percent to
$13.69.