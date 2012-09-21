US STOCKS-Wall Street to open up as Spain reforms in works; Apple eyed

* Kors boosts guidance, shares up
* Apple's new iPhone hits stores
* Vivus drops on obesity drug outlook
* Futures up: Dow 55 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stocks were poised to
open higher Friday as Spain worked on reform measures in
anticipation of a bailout package and as Apple debuted its
latest iPhone worldwide.
Spain is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a
planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending
and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid
package, Sources with knowledge of the matter said.
"The problems are very big (in Spain and Europe in general),
it's possible this is the beginning of the workout of the
situation, it certainly takes some pressure off," said Rick
Meckler, president LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"But you can expect - as it's gone on all year - there will
be positive and negative news stories out of Europe until
Germany makes some firm decision on its level of commitment."
After gaining about 6 percent since the start of August,
largely on expectations for new economic stimulus measures by
world central banks, the S&P 500 has seen muted action
this week. The index has been unable to muster a daily move of
more than 0.4 percent in either direction in the wake of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest quantitative easing plan.
There may be increased volatility towards the close Friday
due to 'quadruple witching' - the quarterly settlement and
expiration of four different types of September e q uity futures
and options contracts. Expiration can lead to greater volume and
volatility as players adjust or exercise their derivative
positions.
"That has historically been a positive day for the market so
you have some people just really looking at that," said Meckler,
referring to the quadruple witching.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who has
long argued that pushing too hard to get Americans back to work
risks inflation, reversed course and suggested the Fed should
keep rates low until the jobless rate drops to 5.5 percent.
Apple Inc will be eyed as the company's iPhone 5
hits stores around the globe, giving the consumer giant a boost
ahead of the crucial end-of-year holiday season, even as rival
Samsung Electronics Co steps up its legal challenge
over key technologies. Apple shares advanced 0.7 percent to
$703.65 in premarket trade.
Oracle Corp gained 2 percent to $32.90 in premarket
trading after the software maker posted first-quarter earnings
that met Wall Street expectations but said hardware sales are
expected to drop further after tumbling 24 percent from a year
ago..
S&P 500 futures rose 5.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 55
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.25 points.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd rose 4.3 percent to
$54.75 in premarket trading after the company said it will
likely earn more than it earlier expected in the second quarter
as the fashion and accessory designer banks on strong global
sales.
Darden Restaurants Inc posted first-quarter earnings
that beat analysts' estimates, and the company stood by its
sales and profit forecast for the year. Shares rose 3.8 percent
to $56.80 premarket.
Vivus Inc plunged 13.3 percent to $20.56 after the
company said it expects a European committee to recommend
against the approval of its obesity drug Qsiva, based on
preliminary feedback from the committee.