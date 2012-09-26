REFILE-US STOCKS-Futures flat after recent sell-off

* S&P coming off worst session since June
* Investors seek positive catalysts as Q3 nears end
* New home sales data on tap, seen rising modestly
* Futures down: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1.2 pt, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Wednesday as investors took a break from the previous
day's sharp decline, which was the S&P's worst day since June.
* Market participants have been seeking new catalysts to
keep pushing shares higher since the U.S. Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank announced stimulus measures earlier this
month. The S&P is up almost 6 percent so far this quarter, with
much of those gains coming on expectations for such
announcements from the central banks.
* Further gains may be hard to come by amid concerns over
the impact that slowing global growth could have on companies.
Tuesday's sell-off came as Caterpillar Inc became the
latest high-profile company to cut its outlook, joining FedEx
Corp.
* In another discouraging sign for corporate America, Jabil
Circuit late Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings
that missed expectations and forecast weak first-quarter
results.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 point but remained above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.25 points.
* The S&P 500 is up 2.5 percent so far in September,
historically a difficult month for the market, and recently hit
the highest level in nearly five years.
* The last session of the third quarter is Friday, and the
quarter's strongest performers could see some additional upside
on "window dressing," when money managers add the latest
outperforming stocks to their portfolios before the end of the
quarter. MetroPCS and Sprint Nextel are the top
two gainers quarter-to-date.
* Yahoo Inc's new chief executive Marissa Mayer
laid out broad goals for the Internet giant in her first
companywide address Tuesday. The company also named a new chief
financial officer.
* Investors are also looking ahead to August new home sales,
due out at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) Analysts expect 380,000 units sold
in the month, up modestly from 372,000 in July.
* While the housing market has shown signs of strengthening,
and homebuilders have reported strong results recently, the July
Case-Shiller report on home prices, released on Tuesday, came in
weaker than expected.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by Caterpillar's
outlook and weakness in Apple Inc shares. It was the
S&P 500's biggest percentage daily loss since June 25 and the
biggest for the Nasdaq since July 20.