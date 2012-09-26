US STOCKS-Futures point to fifth straight day of losses

* S&P coming off worst session since June
* Investors seek positive catalysts after monetary stimulus
* New home sales data on tap, seen rising modestly
* Futures down: Dow 5 pts, S&P 3.2 pt, Nasdaq 11.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to modest losses at the open on Wednesday, indicating
equities would extend the previous day's steep decline, the S&P
500's worst since June.
Markets have been seeking new catalysts to keep pushing
shares higher since the U.S. Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank announced stimulus measures this month. The S&P is
up almost 6 percent so far this quarter, with central banks'
monetary stimulus responsible for much of the gain due.
Investor optimism, however, has weakened and the benchmark
S&P 500 index has fallen for the past four sessions.
Slowing global growth may make continued improvement in
company profits hard to come by. Tuesday's selloff came as
Caterpillar Inc became the latest high-profile company
to cut its outlook, joining FedEx Corp.
"Buyers have reached a point of exhaustion after FedEx and
Caterpillar and the like, all of whom pointed to economic
weakness," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "People had been
buying on the idea that the Fed would prop everything up, but if
they can't, there's real potential for panic selling."
Technology company Jabil Circuit late Tuesday
reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations and
forecast weak first-quarter results. The stock
fell 5 percent to $19.93 before the opening bell.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11.25 points.
Investors are looking ahead to August new home sales, due at
10 a.m. (1400 GMT) Analysts expect the report to show 380,000
units sold in the month, up modestly from 372,000 in July.
Weakness appeared in overseas markets as well. European
shares slumped 1.5 percent. Growing opposition to
measures aimed at resolving the euro zone's debt crisis unnerved
investors already worried about weak global economic growth.
The S&P 500 is up 2.5 percent so far in September,
historically a difficult month for the market, and recently hit
the highest level in nearly five years.
"Lately, we've been at these levels because anytime there
was a selloff like on Tuesday, we would buy on the dip," Dailey
said. "If we continue to fall today, that would represent a very
significant change in character for how we're responding to bad
news."
The quarter's best performing stocks could be helped on
Friday, the last session of the third quarter, as money managers
add outperforming shares to dress up their portfolios. MetroPCS
and Sprint Nextel are the top two S&P 500 gainers
for the quarter to date.
Yahoo Inc new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer laid
out goals for the Internet company in her first companywide
address Tuesday and chose a new chief financial officer. Shares
rose 0.6 percent in premarket trading.
While the housing market has shown signs of strengthening,
and homebuilders have reported strong results recently, the July
Case-Shiller report on home prices, released on Tuesday, came in
weaker than expected.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by Caterpillar's
outlook and weakness in Apple Inc shares. It was the
S&P 500's biggest percentage daily loss since June 25 and the
biggest for the Nasdaq since July 20.