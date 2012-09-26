US STOCKS-Wall St falls, S&P on track for fifth day of losses

* S&P coming off worst session since June
* Investors seek catalysts to give market direction
* Stocks show little reaction to new home sales fall
* Dow flat, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The broad S&P 500 index ticked
lower on Wednesday and was on track for a fifth straight day of
losses in a sign investors remain concerned about the global
growth outlook as a strong quarter comes to a close.
The S&P is down 1.4 percent since last Wednesday. Tuesday's
decline, which came as Caterpillar Inc cut its profit
outlook, was the index's worst one-day drop since June.
Markets have been seeking new catalysts to keep pushing
shares higher since the U.S. Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank announced stimulus measures this month. The S&P is
up 5.7 percent so far this quarter, with central banks' monetary
stimulus responsible for much of the gain.
Slowing global growth may make continued improvement in
company profits hard to come by. In addition to Caterpillar,
FedEx Corp and Norfolk Southern also cut their
forecasts recently.
"Buyers have reached a point of exhaustion after FedEx and
Caterpillar and the like, all of whom pointed to economic
weakness," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "People had been
buying on the idea that the Fed would prop everything up, but if
they can't, there's real potential for panic selling."
Technology company Jabil Circuit late Tuesday
reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations and
forecast weak first-quarter results, sending shares down 7.2
percent to $19.45.
The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at 13,448.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5 points, or 0.3
percent, at 1,437. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down
14 points, or 0.5 percent, at 3,103.
Longer term, the equity outlook is positive. While the S&P
500 isn't expected to move much from its current level through
year-end, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, it is seen
advancing in the first half of 2013, largely on central bank
actions.
The Dow was supported on Wednesday by Wal-Mart Stores
, which rose 0.7 percent to $74.75. The discount retailer
tends to outperform in periods of weak growth as consumers seek
out cheaper merchandise.
New U.S. single-family home sales unexpectedly fell in
August but held near two-year highs and prices vaulted to their
highest level in more than five years, the government said,
adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery.
Stocks showed little immediate reaction to the
data.
Weakness appeared in overseas markets as well. European
shares slumped 1.4 percent. Growing opposition to
measures aimed at resolving the euro zone's debt crisis unnerved
investors already worried about weak global economic growth.
The S&P 500 is up 2.5 percent so far in September,
historically a difficult month for the market, and recently hit
the highest level in nearly five years.
"Lately, we've been at these levels because anytime there
was a selloff like on Tuesday, we would buy on the dip," Dailey
said. "If we continue to fall today, that would represent a very
significant change in character for how we're responding to bad
news."
The quarter's best performing stocks could be helped on
Friday, the last session of the third quarter, as money managers
add outperforming shares to dress up their portfolios. MetroPCS
and Sprint Nextel are the top two S&P 500 gainers
for the quarter to date.
Yahoo Inc new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer laid
out goals for the Internet company in her first companywide
address Tuesday and chose a new chief financial officer. Shares
rose 0.6 percent to $15.77.