US STOCKS-Futures rise on hope for China support

* Any China measures could support cyclical shares
* Investors awaiting Spain's budget, riots continue
* Slew of data on tap, including claims and GDP read
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 7.9 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, on track to snap a five-day losing streak as hopes
grew the Chinese government would step in to bolster the
country's slowing growth.
* Chinese stocks rebounded from multi-year lows, buoying
shares elsewhere in Asia, on speculation the China Securities
Regulatory Commission would announce steps to support
beleaguered domestic markets that could include more changes to
initial public reforms. Traders also said China's central bank
fed $57.9 billion into money markets this week, the largest
weekly injection in history.
* U.S. cyclical sectors, which have sold off in recent
sessions, will likely benefit from any measure to boost Chinese
growth. Material and energy shares should be particularly strong
as they are tied to demand forecasts.
* The world economy has been relying on China's growth to
make up for weakness in the United States and Europe. While the
U.S. has shown signs of recovery and the Federal Reserve
recently announced measures to support markets, slowing growth
in China has been a concern, especially with Europe's debt
crisis still in focus.
* Spain is set to announce economic reforms and a 2013
budget on Thursday. The tension in Europe, underlined by
anti-austerity measures in Madrid and Athens, contributed to the
S&P's 1.9 percent drop over the past five days.
* Despite the protests and international lenders admitting
to difficulty in working out how to solve Athens' debt crisis,
investors may look for bargains in U.S. stocks at these levels
after their recent decline.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.5 points.
* While early trading has followed Asia and Europe, market
participants have plenty of domestic catalysts to look for
today. Weekly jobless claims, the final read on second-quarter
gross domestic product and August durable goods data will all be
released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) August pending home sales data
will then be released at 10.
* Economic data has been mixed lately, though the housing
market has shown signs of improvement. Pending home sales are
seen staying flat in the latest month, while durable goods are
seen falling 5 percent and jobless claims dropping by 4,000 to
378,000.
* The GDP read is expected to hold steady from its previous
reading at 1.7 percent.
* The S&P 500 is up 5.2 percent so far for the third quarter
and 1.9 percent for September, historically a weak month for
equities. Gains were largely tied to actions taken by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to prop up their
economies.
* Nike Inc, Discover Financial and Micron
Technology Inc are among the companies reporting results
today, and investors will be looking for any sign that the
economy is weighing on profits after Caterpillar Inc and
FedEx Corp recently cut their forecasts.
* Outlooks for the third quarter are at the most negative
since 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
negative-to-positive ratio for the upcoming earnings period
stands at 4.3 to 1.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as the protests in Europe raised fresh concerns over
the region's ability to get its debt crisis under control.