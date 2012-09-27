US STOCKS-Wall Street inches up on China, but U.S. data weighs

* GDP weaker than expected, jobless claims fall
* China measures could support cyclical shares
* Discover rallies on results, HP falls on downgrade
* Investors await Spain's budget as riots continue
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak, in the wake of weak
data reflecting sluggish economic growth.
The advance came on hopes the Chinese government would take
steps to bolster the country's slowing growth, and as U.S.
jobless claims fell a lot more than expected in the latest week.
Cyclical sectors like energy and financials, which are tied to
the pace of growth, rallied.
Jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 359,000, significantly
more than the 4,000 drop that had been expected.
Still, the final read on second-quarter gross domestic
product showed growth of 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected
1.7 percent. At the same time, August durable goods tumbled 13.2
percent, much more than the 5 percent drop expected.
"You put it all together, a lot of this is backward looking
data, some of this is more forward looking. It's certainly a
negative but not a disaster," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
Pending home sales, released at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT),
fell 2.6 percent in August, compared with expectations for flat
growth. The news follows Wednesday's report on new home sales,
which were also weaker than expected. Equities were not impacted
by the data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.97 points,
or 0.31 percent, at 13,455.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.67 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,437.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,100.62.
In China, stocks rebounded from multi-year lows on
speculation the China Securities Regulatory Commission would
announce steps to support beleaguered domestic markets which
could include changes to the initial public offering market.
Traders said China's central bank fed $57.9 billion into money
markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history.
China's securities regulator will hold a regular meeting on
Thursday, but reforming the system for initial public offers is
not on the agenda, a regulatory source told Reuters.
The news on possible steps by China lifted energy shares
0.8 percent and financials 0.7 percent on
expectations the measures would boost U.S. demand and growth.
Among the most active, Bank of America Corp rose 2.5
percent to $9.04 and Consol Energy added 3.4 percent to
$30.30.
Also helping financials was Discover Financial Services
, which rose 2.9 percent to $38.10 after reporting
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.
The world economy has been relying on China's growth to
offset weakness in the United States and Europe. While the U.S.
has shown signs of recovery and the Federal Reserve recently
announced measures to support markets, slowing growth in China
has been a concern, especially with Europe's debt crisis still
in focus.
Spain is set to announce economic reforms and a 2013 budget
on Thursday. The tension in Europe, underlined by anti-austerity
measures in Madrid and Athens, contributed to the S&P's 1.9
percent drop over the past five days. Analysts said investors
may look for U.S. stocks offering value after the recent
declines.
Hewlett-Packard Co fell 1.1 percent to $16.93 after
Jefferies downgraded the Dow component to "underperform,"
expecting continued problems in its personal computer segment.
Tempur-Pedic International Inc agreed to buy rival
mattress maker Sealy Corp for about $242 million and
assume about $750 million in debt. Tempur shares surged 17
percent to $31.41 while Sealy rose 4.7 percent to $2.24.
The S&P 500 is up 5.2 percent so far for the third quarter
and 1.9 percent for September, historically a weak month for
equities. Gains were largely tied to economy-boosting actions
taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.