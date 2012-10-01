US STOCKS-Futures rise before factory data as new quarter begins

* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 5.7 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Monday at the start of a new quarter before data that could show
the manufacturing sector is improving.
The final Markit Manufacturing PMI for September is due at
8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT). The Institute for Supply Management's
September manufacturing index is forecast to rise to 49.7 from
49.6 in August, according to economists in a Reuters survey. The
report is expected at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). A reading above 50
signifies expansion while below 50 means a contraction.
In addition, construction spending in August is due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT).
The rise in futures points to a rebound from the S&P 500
index's biggest weekly drop since June.
Euro zone manufacturing put in its worst performance in the
three months to September while Asia's manufacturers are
continuing to struggle in the face of tepid demand from the
United States and Europe, flagging a return to recession for the
euro zone and a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth in
China, business surveys showed.
Equity markets are being supported by expectations of
support from central banks, including the Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank, which are offsetting weak data,
according to Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"The market focuses more on future results than on what's
happening today," he said.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15.5 points.
Ceradyne Inc shares gained 42.8 percent to $34.89
in premarket trading on news the company will be acquired by 3M
Co for $847 million.
The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United Launch
Alliance, which is a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, a $1.17 billion contract to
provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V
rockets.
Wall Street finished lower on Friday but recorded its best
third quarter since 2010 after a series of central bank actions
sparked a bullish reversal in equity markets, but signs of
weakness in the economy drove stocks lower for the week.