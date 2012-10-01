US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as U.S. manufacturing expands

* Euro zone heading toward recession, China still slowing
* U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly expands
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. stocks advanced on Monday
after a surprise expansion in U.S. manufacturing last month
eased concerns about the economy and offset a gloomier outlook
in Asia and Europe.
U.S. manufacturing expanded in September for the first time
since May as new orders and employment picked up, an Institute
for Supply Management report showed.
Financial stocks led the market's advance with Goldman Sachs
Group up 4 percent at $118.28 after the weekly Barron's
said Goldman shares could rise at least 25 percent in the next
year as capital markets improve.
The ISM's index rose to 51.5 from 49.6 in August, topping
expectations for a reading of 49.7, according to a Reuters poll,
and breaking above the 50 mark that separates expansion from
contraction.
"Numerically that is a pretty small amount," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments
in lisle, Illinois. "But in terms of looking at the number, it's
the difference between seeing contraction and seeing growth. So
psychologically that's pretty important."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 152.80
points, or 1.14 percent, to 13,589.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 14.10 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,454.77.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 20.77 points, or 0.67
percent, to 3,137.00.
The figure came after a survey from Markit showed U.S.
manufacturing ended its worst quarter in three years in
September as foreign demand for U.S. goods fell sharply.
The U.S. data followed surveys in the euro zone that showed
manufacturing slackened in the three months to September while
Asia's factories are continuing to struggle in the face of tepid
demand from the United States and Europe. The data suggested the
euro zone may be moving toward recession and showed a seventh
straight quarter of slowing growth in China.
"The U.S. economy is growing at a slow pace, but it is still
growing. The ISM number suggests that things are not that bad,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at Sarhan Capital in New York.
The national ISM survey is especially heartening after some
weak regional surveys last month. The Chicago PMI, a survey
which measures business activity in the Midwest, showed its
first contraction since 2009 in September.
The gain on the first day of the final quarter of 2012 comes
after stocks closed a strong third quarter, helped by
stimulative measures from the Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank. The S&P 500 finished the quarter up 5.8 percent,
its best third quarter since 2010.
"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from
across the world, markets are looking forward," said Sarhan.
"There is a lot of hope that the worst-case scenario is off the
table not only for now, but for good."
Ceradyne Inc shares gained 43 percent to $34.91 on
news the company will be acquired by 3M Co for $860
million.
The Defense Department on Friday awarded United Launch
Alliance, which is a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, a $1.17 billion contract to
provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V
rockets. Boeing shares gained 1.1 percent to $70.38.