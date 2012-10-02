US STOCKS-Futures up on Spanish bailout hopes

* Futures up: Dow 23 pts, S&P 7.7 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures rose in
low volume on Tuesday on expectations the Spanish government
will soon request a bailout, a step some see as necessary to
alleviate the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Spanish 10-year bond yields were at session
lows below 5.77 percent and the domestic equity market benchmark
gained 1.4 percent.
* Uncertainty remains and markets could be volatile, as
despite Spain's readiness to ask for financial help Germany has
signaled that it should hold off, according to European
officials on Monday.
* In the first action to come out of a working group created
by U.S. President Barack Obama earlier this year to go after
wrongdoing that led to the financial crisis, the New York
Attorney General filed a civil fraud lawsuit against JPMorgan
Chase & Co on Monday over mortgage-backed securities
packaged and sold by Bear Stearns.
* JPMorgan shares fell 0.7 percent in light premarket
trading.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 23
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15 points.
* Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11. The S&P 500 advanced 3.82
points, or 0.27 percent, to1,444.49. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at
3,113.53.