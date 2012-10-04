US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on Draghi comments, U.S. data

* Retail sales seen strong in September
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Thursday after labor market data came in within
expectations and following encouraging comments by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi on tools to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
Draghi said the ECB is ready to buy the bonds of euro zone
member countries that ask for it, leaving the door open to a
widely expected bailout of Spain.
"Draghi is infusing confidence into the markets today," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
"We get reassured that we have the structure to figure this
out," Hogan said about mechanisms to ease the crisis.
Also supporting stocks, data showed that fewer than expected
Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week,
suggesting a mild improvement in the labor market.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12 points.
Spanish borrowing costs mostly fell at a bond auction but
uncertainty over whether the government will ask for an
international bailout pressured benchmark yields higher and kept
European equities volatile.
The Commerce Department releases August factory orders at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists surveyed by Reuters expect
a fall of 5.8 percent compared with a 2.8 percent increase in
the prior month.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from the Sept. 12-13
meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee at
2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The Bank of England kept its government bond purchases
program unchanged as the economy shows some signs of growth and
new schemes to boost credit may spur fresh lending.
Retailer stocks will be in focus as data showed September
sales looked solid as shoppers wrapped up back-to-school buying
and put the brakes on more big spending before the holiday
season.
Costco Wholesale posted a better-than-expected 6
percent rise in September sales at stores open at least a year.