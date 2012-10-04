US STOCKS-S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data

* All 10 S&P 500 sectors end higher
* Coal stocks get a lift from Romney's comments
* Retail sales seen solid in September
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The S&P 500 extended gains to a
fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new
five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs
for the labor market.
The rally was broad, with all 10 S&P 500 sectors up and
financials in the lead. The S&P's financial index gained
1.5 percent.
In the tech arena, Google Inc shares hit a new
52-week high of $769.89 earlier in the session. The stock ended
up 0.7 percent at $768.05.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week
before, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, leading to
hopes that Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report
would show improvement.
"We would expect that the market is going to break
significantly in one direction or another on payrolls," said
Peter Cecchini, managing director at Cantor Fitzgerald, in New
York.
"At the same time, even if the market collapses, event
volatility will drain out somewhat. That's not to say volatility
overall will fall, but an increase in volatility will be offset
by a subtle drop in event volatility."
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
fell 5.7 percent to 14.55.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 13,575.36 at the close. The S&P 500
rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,461.40. The Nasdaq
Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at
3,149.46.
The S&P 500 has climbed 16.2 percent so far this year. That
strong gain, combined with weak global economic data and
questions of whether Spain's bailout will come to pass, have
prompted some investors to say the rally is starting to look
overextended.
"The bulls have control over this market, clearly. When
there is no terrible news, the market goes up," said Uri
Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York.
"U.S. equities are considered as a flight to quality, which
is quite surprising, considering the fact that the economy is
not that strong," Landesman said.
The Federal Reserve released minutes from a September
policy-making meeting that revealed some reservations about the
U.S. central bank's latest stimulus. Market reaction was muted.
Coal companies' stocks rallied following Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney's support of the coal industry
during his televised debate with President Barack Obama on
Wednesday night.
"By the way, I like coal," Romney said during the debate.
Shares of Arch Coal rose 7.9 percent to $6.69 and
shares of Alpha Natural Resources gained 6.8 percent to
$6.73.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking at a
regular monthly news conference, said "significant progress" had
been made in Spain to bring order to its finances, although more
was needed.
The weaker dollar lifted the prices of crude and basic
metals, which helped buoy shares in the energy and materials
sectors. An S&P index of energy shares rose 1 percent,
while an S&P index of materials shares gained 1.3
percent.
Data showed U.S. retailers' September sales looked solid as
shoppers wrapped up back-to-school buying and put the brakes on
more big spending before the holiday season.
Costco Wholesale shares rose 1.9 percent to $101.48
after it reported a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in
September sales at stores open at least a year.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 4,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 367,000, the Labor Department said, below
economists' expectations for an increase to 370,000.
About 6.1 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, Amex and Nasdaq, compared with the average daily
volume of 6.38 billion.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of
about 11 to 4. On the Nasdaq, more than four stocks rose for
every two that fell.