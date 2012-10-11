US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple dents gains from jobless data

* Apple shares fall 1.4 percent after setback in Samsung
case
* Sprint volume surges, shares jump on Softbank deal reports
* Citigroup sees US stocks as "overweight"
* Indexes: Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.28 pct, Nasdaq up 0.10
pct
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks erased most gains
and were little changed on Thursday as a drop in Apple shares
after a legal ruling dented broad market gains on a sign of
improvement in the jobs market.
Apple shares fell 1.4 percent to $632.25 after a
U.S. appeals court overturned a preliminary injunction on the
sale of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus
smartphone, dealing a blow to Apple Inc in a battle against
Google Inc's increasingly popular mobile software.
"The tone was positive before the claims data, so it gave us
a nice boost. But the reality sets in that these are just one
week's figures and are subject to revision, so people have
turned back to some profit-taking," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Asset Management, Bedford Hills
New York.
"We are still at a very early cycle of earnings so there is
not much to take the market to the upside."
Earlier data showed initial jobless claims fell to their
lowest in more than four and a half years, dropping by 30,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 339,000, against the 370,000 economists
had predicted.
In addition, Citigroup upgraded its stance on U.S. equities
to "overweight," citing cheap equity valuations and aggressive
central bank actions to stimulate the economy. Citigroup expects
global equity markets to rally 9 percent by the end of 2013.
Sprint Nextel shares jumped 13 percent to $5.70 on
news that Japan's Softbank Corp may buy a majority
stake in the wireless carrier. Clearwire Corp, in which
Sprint holds a majority interest, surged 38 percent to $1.79.
MetroPCS shares dropped 4.2 percent to $11.53
"The Sprint-Nextel deal shows there are deals to be had.
Companies are looking to find ways to grow their footprint even
in this economy," said Brian Amidei, managing director and
partner at wealth management firm HighTower Advisors.
Sprint share trading hit record volumes before slowing down
in the early afternoon and tempering the market's earlier gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.93
points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,362.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 4.02 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,436.58.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.04 points, or 0.10
percent, at 3,054.83.
S&P 500 fell 2 percent over the past four days - its biggest
decline in four days since July. Analysts point to the long-term
economic outlook, and concerns about slowing world growth.
"Markets hate ambiguity, and today's trading patterns are a
good example of the larger ambiguous picture in the global
economy," said Steven Baffico, chief executive officer at Four
Wood Capital Partners in New York. "We are hyperreacting to both
good and bad."
The jobless claims report follows a report last week that
showed September's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 7.8
percent.
Truck manufacturer Oshkosh rallied 12 percent on
news that investor Carl Icahn had offered to buy all of its
shares for $32.50 a share. OshKosh advised shareholders to take
no action until further notice
Shares of supermarket chain Safeway Inc fell nearly 5
percent after it posted quarterly sales of $10.05 billion,
missing Wall Street's $10.24 billion target. Competitor Walmart
was up 0.5 percent to $75.74 after hitting a 52-week
high on Wednesday and JC Penney had its best day since
late January, jumping 7 percent to $25.80 per share.