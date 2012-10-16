US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as earnings top forecasts

* Goldman posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises
dividend
* Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group increase profit
views
* Citigroup CEO Pandit resigns unexpectedly
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday
as stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from such
bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson tempered
recent concerns that the sluggish global economy would dent
third-quarter results.
Dow components Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth
Group, both raised their full-year profit views while
Goldman Sachs increased its dividend.
Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.9 percent to $125.63 after the
banking company posted earnings that beat expectations and
revenue that more than doubled. Goldman's results followed
earnings in the two previous sessions from Citigroup Inc,
JP Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson, the diversified U.S. healthcare
company, rose 1.2 percent to $69.39. The stock of UnitedHealth,
the largest U.S. health insurer, added 0.2 percent to $57.60,
reversing a dip into negative territory after a rally in
pre-market trading.
The S&P 500 is on track for its second consecutive advance
on the heels of last week's 2.2 percent slide. That was the
benchmark index's worst weekly decline in four months as
investors looked for more evidence on the global economic
climate from large multinational companies.
"You would have to really get some positive data points out
of this earnings season to take the next leg higher," said Jeff
Morris, head of U.S. equities at Standard Life Investments in
Boston.
So far, Morris said "we've seen some financials come in with
good results, but we still need a lot of other industrials to
come out with those numbers to provide those data points."
Stocks have been range-bound for the past month in the wake
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest plan to stimulate the
economy. The S&P 500 has oscillated between near five-year highs
after the Fed's announcement to touching its technical support
level of the 50-day moving average over the past two sessions.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.48
points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,547.71 The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 13.27 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,453.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 29.01 points, or 0.95
percent, to 3,093.19.
Coca-Cola Co also reported a rise in earnings, but
quarterly revenue came in short of Wall Street's expectations,
hurt by declines in Europe and Asia. Its stock shed 0.4 percent
to $37.97.
Citigroup unexpectedly announced that Chief Executive
Vikram Pandit had resigned effective immediately, along with
Chief Operating Officer John Havens. Michael Corbat, previously
chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, was named to
succeed Pandit.
The announcement came one day after a surprisingly strong
quarterly earnings report. Citigroup's stock gained 0.9 percent
to $36.99.
"It certainly is a bit of a shock," Morris said. "Certainly
the transitioning and the messaging was more abrupt than I think
anybody would have anticipated."
Investors have been treated to a mixed bag of results in the
early portion of earnings season, although investors'
expectations may have been affected by cautious corporate
outlooks from large multinationals.
Quarterly profits of S&P 500 companies are seen dropping 2.3
percent from the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters
data through Tuesday morning. With about 10 p e rcent of S&P
companies having reported, 60 percent have topped profit
expectations, under the average beat rate of 67 percent for the
past four quarters.
Intel and International Business Machines Corp
are scheduled to report after the closing bell. Their
results will be among the first major earnings reports from the
tech sector, which has been hit by a number of profit warnings,
including from Intel. Intel's stock rose 2.3 percent to $22.23.
IBM shares rose 0.6 percent to $210.09.
Economic data showed the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose in
September as the cost of gasoline surged, posing a threat to
consumers' spending power although inflation pressures look
unlikely to derail the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy policy path.