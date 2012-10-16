US STOCKS-Wall St jumps after J&J, Goldman post strong earnings

* Goldman posts stronger-than-expected profit, stock slips
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong
earnings from Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs and other
bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S.
reporting season.
Diversified U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson
also increased its full-year profit outlook. Its stock
rose 1.4 percent to $69.55, helping the Dow Jones industrial
average register its best day since Sept. 13, when the Federal
Reserve unveiled its third round of stimulus, or quantitative
easing, known as "QE3."
Goldman Sachs earnings also beat expectations, its
revenue more than doubled, and it raised its quarterly dividend.
But it earned less money from customers' trading, and the stock
lost 1 percent to $123.22.
Goldman's results followed upbeat earnings from Citigroup
Inc in the previous session. Shares of Citigroup jumped
1.6 percent to $37.25 on Tuesday after the surprising
resignation of Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pandit.
An S&P financial-sector index rose 0.7
percent.
The reports were among a flood of results from 80 S&P 500
companies as the third-quarter earnings season picks up the
pace. A spate of corporate warnings heading into the period
raised worries that slower growth in Europe and China may be
affecting corporate America more than previously thought.
"Financials have proven to be fairly good, and that has
given the market a second push this week, compared to declines
last week," said Mohannad Aama, managing director of Beam
Capital Management LLC in New York.
"There may be a push upwards, depending on results, but
we'll be waiting until economic indicators improve."
Overall S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings still are
expected to decline 2.3 percent from a year ago, but the
forecast does mark a slight improvement from estimates last
week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 127.55
points, or 0.95 percent, to 13,551.78 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index advanced 14.79 points, or 1.03
percent, to finish at 1,454.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 36.99 points, or 1.21 percent, to close at
3,101.17.
The S&P 500 has gained 1.8 percent in the last two days,
rebounding from last week's slide of 2.2 percent. That was the
benchmark index's worst week in four months.
After the bell, shares of International Business Machines
Corp fell 3 percent to $204.50 following the release of
its results. IBM closed at $211, up 1 percent.
During the regular session, Coca-Cola Co shares
slipped 0.6 percent to $37.90 after it reported a rise in
earnings. But the world's biggest soft drinks maker reported
quarterly revenue that was short of Wall Street's expectations,
hurt by declines in Europe and Asia.
Shares of U.S. insurer UnitedHealth shed 1.1 percent to
$56.88 after its results. The company reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but it gave a cautious
outlook.
Economic data showed the overall U.S. Consumer Price Index
rose 0.6 percent in September as the cost of gasoline surged,
posing a threat to consumers' spending power. On the other hand,
inflation pressures looked unlikely to derail the Federal
Reserve's ultra-easy policy path. Excluding volatile food and
energy prices, core CPI was up 0.1 percent - less than the
forecast for a gain of 0.2 percent.