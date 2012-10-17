US STOCKS-Futures close to flat as investors await BofA results

* Investors waiting on results from Bank of America
* Intel, IBM both disappoint in first reads on tech
* ASML to buy Cymer for $2.5 billion
* Dow down 1 pt, S&P up 1.8 pt, Nasdaq down 0.5 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures were
close to flat on Wednesday as investors awaited quarterly
results from Bank of America Corp, which could provide
more insight into the state of the banking sector.
* Tech shares will likely be pressured a day after both
Intel Corp and IBM reporting disappointing
quarterly results.
* Results for financial companies have been mixed so far
this earnings season, with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs
posting strong results that pointed to improved trends in
the group, though JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo
disappointed.
* Equities may be due for a pullback as they're coming off
their best two-day advance in a month, a rise of 1.8 percent.
Those gains came as some disappointments early in the earnings
season were offset by strong results from such bellwethers as
Johnson & Johnson.
* Still, the first major reads on the tech sector suggested
there were still reasons for caution. Late Tuesday, Intel gave
a weak fourth-quarter revenue outlook while IBM posted
third-quarter revenue that came in under expectations.
* The tech sector is closely monitored as it is viewed as a
proxy for business spending.
* On Wednesday, Intel shares fell 2.5 percent to $21.79 in
premarket while IBM lost 3.3 percent to $204. Both firms are Dow
components.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 1
point and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5 point.
* Earnings for S&P 500 components are expected to decline
2.3 percent from a year ago, but the forecast does mark a slight
improvement from estimates last week, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* Concerns have been high going into the season as a rash of
corporate warnings heading into the period raised worries that
slower growth in Europe and China may be affecting corporate
America more than previously thought.
* American Express Co, PepsiCo and US
Bancorp are all also on tap to report Wednesday.
* Outside of earnings news, ASML agreed to buy
Cymer, its key supplier of a light-based technology
crucial to making a new generation of much smaller chips, for
$2.5 billion.
* While earnings have been the primary driver for shares,
Europe's debt crisis continues to remain in focus as well.
Shares in Europe rose 0.3 percent on relief that Spain
had clung on to its investment-grade rating.
* U.S. stocks closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday, lifted by
strong results from J&J and Goldman.