CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open up on BofA, housing data

(Fixes second paragraph to read Dow futures were pressured, not
lower)
* Bank of America rises after reporting profit
* Cymer soars after chipmaker ASML's $2.5 billion purchase
offer
* Housing starts surge in Sept, lifting homebuilder shares
* Dow up 10 pts, S&P up 3.1 pts, Nasdaq down 1.75 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 17 S&P 500 index futures pointed
to a higher stock market open on Wednesday as Bank of America
rose after reporting a profit and U.S. housing starts rose to
the fastest pace in more than four years last month.
But the Dow and Nasdaq index futures were pressured by weak
tech company results.
Shares of Bank of America Corp, the second-largest
U.S. bank, rose 1.8 percent to $9.63 in volatile premarket
trading after reporting breakeven results that topped estimates
for a loss.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs this week also
indicated improvement in the financial sector by posting strong
results. However, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo
disappointed investors.
Nasdaq 100 futures fell as tech shares were pressured a day
after both Intel Corp and IBM reported
disappointing quarterly results, sending the stocks sharply down
before the opening bell.
"There was a lot of pessimism going into earnings season,
but overall I'm happy with what I'm seeing. Things seem to be
improving for banks," said Scott Schermerhorn, chief investment
officer at Granite Investment Advisors in Concord, New
Hampshire.
"IBM and Intel were weak, but it isn't surprising to see
such globally exposed companies hit by weakness in Europe and
emerging markets."
Homebuilder Toll Brothers climbed 1.2 percent in
premarket trading after the housing starts data while D.R.
Horton gained 1.1 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 15
points while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.75 points.
Equities are coming off their best two-day advance in a
month, a rise of 1.8 percent. Those gains came as some
disappointments early in the earnings season were offset by
strong results from such bellwethers as Johnson & Johnson
.
Still, the first report cards from companies in the tech
sector suggested reasons for caution. Late Tuesday, Intel gave a
weak fourth-quarter revenue outlook while IBM posted
third-quarter revenue that came in under expectations.
The tech sector is closely monitored for what it reveals
about business spending. Intel fell 4.1 percent to $21.43 before
the open while IBM lost 3.7 percent to $203.15. Both firms are
Dow components.
Earnings for S&P 500 components are seen falling 2.3 percent
from a year ago, with the main culprit the slowing global
economy. But the latest forecast does mark a slight improvement
from estimates last week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
St. Jude Medical Inc fell 6.8 percent after posting
a drop in its earnings, while Textron's earnings missed
expectations, though it raised its full-year profit view.
Textron fell 4 percent in light premarket trading.
ASML agreed to buy Cymer, its key
supplier of a light-based technology crucial to making a new
generation of much smaller chips, for $2.5 billion. Cymer surged
64 percent to $78.35 before the bell.
While earnings have been the primary driver for shares,
Europe's debt crisis continues to remain in focus. Shares in
Europe rose 0.3 percent.
U.S. stocks closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday, lifted by
strong results from J&J and Goldman.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)