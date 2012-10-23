US STOCKS-Futures drop on revenue concerns as earnings roll in

* Apple to unveil smaller tablet
* United Tech, DuPont post earnings
* Futures down: Dow 120 pts, S&P 15.2 pts, Nasdaq 26.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday on concerns the slow global economy will continue to
dent corporate revenues, with a host of companies set to post
quarterly results.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, 33 S&P 500 companies
are scheduled to post earnings on Tuesday. Of the 123 S&P 500
companies that have reported earnings through Monday
morning, 60.2 percent have topped analysts' expectations, shy of
the 62 percent average since 1994 and below the 67 percent
average over the past four quarters.
* Earnings are expected to fall 2.4 percent in the third
quarter from a year ago. Even more disconcerting to investors,
top-line expectations have been more discouraging, with 61
percent of companies having missed revenue expectations.
* After the close on Monday, Texas Instruments Inc
said quarterly revenue fell as demand for its chips slipped on
economic concerns, and the company forecast more weakness this
quarter in all its customer segments.
* United Technologies Corp reported a 3.3 percent
decline in earnings on Tuesday, as the strengthening U.S. dollar
sapped the recorded value of its foreign sales.
* Fellow Dow component DuPont reported a sharp drop
in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due in part to falling demand
for titanium dioxide paint pigment and solar panel parts.
* S&P 500 futures fell 15.2 points and were well
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
dropped 120 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 26.5
points.
* Apple Inc shed 0.6 percent to $630.01 in
premarket trade. The company is expected to make its biggest
product move on Tuesday since the iPad's debut two years ago,
launching a smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by
Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc.
* Whirlpool Corp reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by price increases and tight cost
controls, and the world's largest appliance maker raised its
earnings outlook for the year.
* Consumer electronics chain RadioShack Corp
reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak
margins in its smartphone business.
* European stocks fell broadly as third quarter results
presented a mixed picture, hitting a one-week low that analysts
said might encourage some investors back into the market.
* Asian shares were lackluster with the corporate reporting
season getting underway in the region, as investors stayed
cautious after global shares faltered overnight on weak earning
reports and outlooks.