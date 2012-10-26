US STOCKS-Wall St falls on sour Apple results

* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P 500 off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.6 pct
* Apple earnings disappoint, shares drop
* Economic growth picks up in 3rd quarter, but still weak
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, as
investors fretted about Apple's weaker-than-expected results -
the latest in a string of lackluster earnings - and signs that
economic growth is still not strong enough to make a significant
reduction in unemployment.
Apple, the world's largest publicly traded company,
surprised analysts with its weak margin outlook, as well as with
its quarterly earnings and iPad sales that fell short of
expectations. The results were released after Thursday's close.
Apple's stock lost 2.6 percent to $593.50, near its session
low.
Lighter revenues have been a concern this earnings season.
Just 36.9 percent of S&P 500 companies so far have reported
revenue that beat forecasts, compared with the 62 percent that
typically exceed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"There's not a lot of chest-beating coming out of these
(company) earnings calls. You still have caution ruling the
day," said Kurt Brunner, portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group
in Philadelphia.
Earnings have fared better, with 62.5 percent above
expectations - almost even with the 62 percent that is
historically seen.
The S&P 500 has dropped 1.6 percent this week as dismal
corporate earnings and cautious outlooks, especially from large
multinationals, painted a pessimistic picture of the global
economy.
A slightly better-than-expected pace of growth for the
economy boosted sentiment in the early morning, but that faded.
The 2 percent annual rate of growth for U.S. gross domestic
product for the third quarter confirmed analysts' views that the
economic recovery will be slow.
"The fact that this was a 2 percent GDP number is still
pathetic in the overall scheme of life - we ought to be growing
at 4 percent, not 2 percent," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
market strategist, at Federated Investors, in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.97
points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,062.71. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 6.52 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,406.45.
The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 19.21 points, or 0.64
percent, to 2,966.90.
Amazon.com Inc bucked the market's weakness,
climbing 3 percent to $229.63 as analysts said the online
retailer's spending will hurt margins, but would boost profit in
the long run.
Adding to uncertainty was the U.S. presidential election on
Nov. 6 - a little over a week away. Along with earnings and
growth worries, concerns about further political loggerheads
have helped push the benchmark S&P 500 index below a key support
level, the 50-day moving average, at around 1,434.
Many analysts expect the S&P 500's retreat to wane near
1,400 or 1,375, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus policy
puts a floor under stock prices.
Arch Coal Inc shares surged 10.4 percent to $8.07
after the company, which is one of the world's top five coal
producers, surprised Wall Street with a third-quarter profit as
cost cuts paid off, and thermal coal shipments improved.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co slid 10.1 percent to $11.06
after the company, the top U.S. tire maker, said quarterly
profit fell amid lower tire sales in all of its key markets,
particularly in Europe.