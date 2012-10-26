US STOCKS-Wall St slips as sour Apple results weigh

* Apple earnings disappoint, shares drop

* Economic growth picks up in 3rd quarter, but still weak

* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday, as investors fretted about Apple's weaker-than-expected results - the latest in a string of lackluster earnings - and signs that economic growth is still not strong enough to make a significant reduction in unemployment.

Apple, the world's largest publicly traded company, surprised analysts with its weak margin outlook, as well as with its quarterly earnings and iPad sales that fell short of expectations. The results were released after Thursday's close. Apple's stock lost 1.4 percent to $601.18.

Lighter revenues have been a concern this earnings season. Just 36.9 percent of S&P 500 companies so far have reported revenue that beat forecasts, compared with the 62 percent that typically exceed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"There's not a lot of chest-beating coming out of these (company) earnings calls. You still have caution ruling the day," said Kurt Brunner, portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group in Philadelphia.

Earnings have fared better, with 62.5 percent above expectations - almost even with the 62 percent that is historically seen.

The S&P 500 has dropped 1.5 percent this week as dismal corporate earnings and cautious outlooks, especially from large multinationals, painted a pessimistic picture of the global economy.

A slightly better-than-expected pace of growth for the economy boosted sentiment in the early morning, but that faded. The 2 percent annual rate of growth for U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter confirmed analysts' views that the economic recovery will be slow.

"The fact that this was a 2 percent GDP number is still pathetic in the overall scheme of life - we ought to be growing at 4 percent, not 2 percent," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist, at Federated Investors, in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was off 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,102.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.85 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,411.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.96 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,981.16.

Amazon.com Inc bucked the market's malaise, climbing 4.8 percent to $233.62 as analysts said the online retailer's spending will hurt margins, but boost profit in the long run.

Adding to uncertainty was the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6 - a little over a week away. Along with earnings and growth worries, concerns about further political loggerheads have helped push the benchmark S&P 500 index below a key support level, the 50-day moving average, at around 1,434.

Many analysts expect the S&P 500's retreat to wane near 1,400 or 1,375, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus policy puts a floor under stock prices.

Arch Coal Inc shares surged 10.1 percent to $8.05 after the company, which is one of the world's top five coal producers, surprised Wall Street with a third-quarter profit as cost cuts paid off, and thermal coal shipments improved.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co slid 10.2 percent to $11.05 after the company, the top U.S. tire maker, said quarterly profit fell amid lower tire sales in all of its key markets, particularly in Europe.

Financial stocks dragged on the S&P 500, with JPMorgan & Chase down 1 percent at $41.27, while Citigroup fell 1.6 percent to $36.82. Citi was fined $2 million by a Massachusetts regulator to settle charges two bank analysts improperly released confidential information about Facebook's financials before the company went public.