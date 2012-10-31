US Stocks-Futures up after two-day market closure

* Trading may be volatile after two-day market closure
* Day marks end of fiscal year for many mutual funds
* Ford rallies after results posted during closure
* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 8.8 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, in what could be a volatile day of trading, as
equity markets reopen after closing for two days as a damaging
storm thrashed the U.S. Northeast.
The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq shuttered
operations on Monday, hours before hurricane Sandy made landfall
on the U.S. eastern seaboard with devastating consequences.
Transport into and around New York City remained limited on
Wednesday, while wide-scale power outages meant many would be
unable to work from home.
Stocks moving in premarket trading included Ford Motor Co
, which reported earnings during the closure and rose 1.9
percent to $10.56; Advanced Micro Devices was up 2.4
percent to $2.12, and Home Depot climbed 1.4 percent to
$60.90.
Home Depot, a Dow component, is viewed as a company that may
benefit from the storm as people buy rebuilding supplies.
Insurance companies, which may be on the hook for billions of
dollars of damage relating to the storm, will also be in view,
as will airlines, which canceled thousands of flights in the
northeast because of Sandy.
After two days of market closure during the busy corporate
earnings season and at the end of the fiscal year for some
funds, some analysts predicted an over reaction and higher-than-
normal volume as pent-up demand is realized during early
trading.
It was the first time since 1888 that the stock market has
been closed for multiple days because of weather.
S&P 500 futures rose 8.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 65
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 14.25 points.
All of the U.S. stock market operators took part in
coordinated testing Tuesday for trading on NYSE's backup system,
in case it needed to be used.
The exercise was also aimed at allowing member trading
firms, many of which were operating on backup systems due to
complications from the storm, a chance to ensure they're ready
for resumption of trading Wednesday.
Ford posted a third-quarter profit that trounced analysts'
forecasts on Tuesday, driven by higher vehicle prices and record
profit margins of 12 percent in North America. Wednesday will be
the first day investors will be able to trading on the earnings.
Other companies, including Pfizer Inc, delayed the
release of its results because of the impact of the storm.
Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George
Lucas's Lucas film Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05
billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the
surprise promise of a new film in the series in 2015.
Investors will be looking ahead to Friday's non-farm
payrolls report, the last before the Nov. 6 presidential
election, which is expected to show 125,000 jobs added in
October, up 11,000 from the previous month.