Wall Street dips, trading thin, after two-day shutdown for storm

* Low liquidity seen as many traders still out
* Ford, Home Depot among the biggest gainers
* Apple shares fall, weighing on Nasdaq
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos and Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The U.S. stock market slowly
returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the
wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first
weather-related two-day closure since Grover Cleveland was
president.
The major stock indexes' early gains were short-lived as
buying receded quickly. The S&P 500 was modestly lower in a
session that is on track to be busier than the average day in
U.S. markets, in part because of pent-up demand after the
two-day closure.
Traders made it through the darkened streets of downtown
Manhattan before sunrise to the New York Stock Exchange at 11
Wall Street, one of the only buildings with any electricity in
that area after Sandy crippled power supply and disrupted mass
transit throughout the New York metropolitan region.
"I was driving in at 5:45 this morning in the dark, but the
red and blue lights of the exchange were on, and it was clear
that ours was the only building down here that was functional,"
said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian
Equity Partners, in New York.
The two-day weather break was the first multi-day closure
for weather since 1888. It was a rare occurrence that affected
long-time floor traders, the small corner of human element still
remaining in a market that has become mostly electronic. Floor
traders have opened after adverse events in the past, with the
last weather-related closure resulting from Hurricane Gloria in
September 1985.
"Sometimes we closed early, and sometimes we opened late,
but it's always been open," said Ted Weisberg, president and
trader at Seaport Securities, a veteran of the trading floor for
43 years. "That's the psyche that the people on the floor
operate with."
Trading volume was average, with more than 3 billion shares
exchanging hands before midday on the NYSE, Nasdaq and NYSE MKT.
The major U.S. stock indexes were trading slightly lower and a
pick-up in volume was expected ahead of the market's close on
the last trading day of the month.
"The open was a positive relief after four days of sitting
on edge," said Larry Leibowitz, the chief operating officer at
NYSE operator NYSE/Euronext. "No matter how much planning you
do, you can't foresee that kind of flooding."
Not everything was working as usual. Cell phone reception
was sketchy on the floor, so traders were mulling around outside
the exchange building making calls, texting and emailing on
their phones.
Knight Capital, the nation's largest market maker -
which buys and sells stocks on behalf of clients - told clients
to send orders to other brokerages due to power issues. The
Jersey City, N.J.-based company said its backup generators
failed, hurting its ability to take orders and trade stocks and
options.
Unsurprisingly, investors made a knee-jerk move to buy
companies that stand to benefit from home repairs. Home Depot
climbed 2.4 percent to $61.46 while rival Lowe's
rose 3.5 percent to $32.46.
Generator manufacturer Generac Holdings shares shot
up 21 percent to $34.27, building on a rally that started before
Sandy. The company reported earnings Tuesday evening and said
the rest of the year would be better than expected because of
increased demand for home generators.
"We're seeing reactions from Home Depot and the insurers.
But I think these will be relatively short-lived. What matters
is the election and the fiscal cliff," Weisberg said.
After midday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
30.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,076.42. The S&P 500
dipped 2.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,409.26. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 16.20 points, or 0.54 percent, to
2,971.75.
Ford Motor Co rallied 6.5 percent to $10.98 as the
NYSE's most-active stock after the automaker reported strong
results while the market was closed. General Motors
reported earnings that beat expectations, driving its shares up
9 percent to $25.37.
Weakness in Apple Inc, which announced management
changes earlier in the week, weighed on the Nasdaq. The stock
fell 1.4 percent to $595.29.
Facebook shares slid 3.7 percent to $21.13 after the
end of a lockup that had prevented some employees from selling
stock.
Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George
Lucas's Lucas film Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05
billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the
surprising promise of a new film in the series in 2015. Disney,
a Dow component, fell 1.9 percent to $49.11.
The exchange allowed parking on nearby streets, another
strange sight in an area normally locked down for security
concerns.