Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown

* Volume remains near yearly average
* Ford, GM among the biggest gainers
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4 pct
By Rodrigo Campos and Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The U.S. stock market slowly
returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the
wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first
weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century.
The Dow and the S&P 500 closed little changed while the
Nasdaq Composite edged lower in a session with slightly less
than average volume.
Traders made it through the darkened streets of downtown
Manhattan before sunrise to the New York Stock Exchange at 11
Wall Street, one of the only buildings with any electricity in
that area after Sandy crippled power supply and disrupted mass
transit throughout the New York metropolitan region.
"I was driving in at 5:45 this morning in the dark, but the
red and blue lights of the exchange were on, and it was clear
that ours was the only building down here that was functional,"
said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian
Equity Partners.
The two-day weather-related break was the stock market's
first multi-day closure for weather since 1888. It was a rare
occurrence that affected long-time floor traders, the small
corner of human element still left in a market that has become
mostly electronic. Floor traders have opened after adverse
events in the past, with the last weather-related closure
resulting from Hurricane Gloria in September 1985.
"Sometimes we closed early, and sometimes we opened late,
but it's always been open," said Ted Weisberg, president and
trader at Seaport Securities, a veteran of the trading floor for
43 years. "That's the psyche that the people on the floor
operate with."
Trading volume was average, with about 6.3 billion shares
exchanging hands on the NYSE, Nasdaq and NYSE MKT. Daily average
for 2012 through last Friday was 6.51 billion shares.
"The open was a positive relief after four days of sitting
on edge," said Larry Leibowitz, the chief operating officer at
NYSE operator NYSE/Euronext. "No matter how much planning you
do, you can't foresee that kind of flooding."
Not everything was working as usual. Cell phone reception
was sketchy on the floor of the NYSE, so traders were mulling
around outside the exchange building making calls, texting and
emailing on their phones.
Market participants on locations outside Manhattan also
reported some normalcy, though the lack of electric power in the
region was a hurdle, and forced many to rush to the pump to keep
generators running.
"The biggest concern is getting gas. We were getting an
extra bunch of gas to make sure our generator goes on," said Joe
Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New
Jersey, some 25 miles west of Wall Street.
"It's like 'Mad Max,' the movie," he said. "Everyone's
looking for gas, and protecting their gas when they buy it."
Knight Capital, the nation's largest market maker -
which buys and sells stocks on behalf of clients - told clients
to send orders to other brokerages due to power issues. The
Jersey City-based company said its backup generators failed,
hurting its ability to take orders and trade stocks and options.
Its stock ended 1 penny higher at $2.63.
Unsurprisingly, investors made a knee-jerk move to buy
companies that stand to benefit from home repairs. Dow component
Home Depot climbed 2.2 percent to $61.38 while rival
Lowe's rose 3.3 percent to $32.38.
Generator manufacturer Generac Holdings shares
surged 20 percent to $34, building on a rally that started
before the storm hit. The company reported earnings Tuesday
evening and said the rest of the year would be better than
expected because of increased demand for home generators.
"We're seeing reactions from Home Depot and the insurers.
But I think these will be relatively short-lived," Weisberg
said.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.75
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,096.46 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02
percent, to finish at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 2,977.23.
For the month of October, the Dow fell 2.5 percent, the S&P
500 lost 2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 4.5 percent.
Shares of Netflix Inc rose as much as 22 percent
before closing up 13.9 percent at $79.24 after activist investor
Carl Icahn reported a stake of nearly 10 percent in the company,
which offers subscriptions to watch movies and TV shows over the
Internet and on DVDs.
Ford Motor Co rallied 8.2 percent to $11.16 and was
the NYSE's most-active stock after the automaker reported strong
results while the market was closed. General Motors
reported earnings that beat expectations, driving its shares up
9.5 percent to $25.50.
Weakness in Apple Inc, which announced management
changes earlier in the week, weighed on the Nasdaq. The stock
fell 1.4 percent to $595.32.
Facebook shares slid 3.8 percent to $21.11 after the
expiration of a lockup period that had prevented some employees
from selling stock.
Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George
Lucas's Lucas film Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05
billion in cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the
surprising promise of a new film in the series in 2015. Disney,
a Dow component, fell 2 percent to $49.07.