US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after labor market data

* Jobless claims, ADP both stronger than expected
* Many unable to trade because of storm Sandy
* Pfizer, Exxon fall after results, JDA rallies
* Dow, Nasdaq both up 1 pct, S&P up 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stocks rallied in morning
trading on Thursday after a pair of positive signs about the
labor market pointed to improving conditions a day before the
U.S. nonfarm payroll report.
Equities added to their gains throughout the morning
session, though market participation remained low as investors
continued to deal with the aftermath of the massive storm Sandy
in the U.S. northeast, which had forced a historic two-day
market closure earlier this week.
Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week,
dropping to 363,000 from a revised 372,000 in the previous week.
Separately, the ADP National Employment report showed 158,000
private sector jobs were added in October, far more than had
been expected. The ADP Report was based on a different
methodology than previous months, which could impact
comparisons.
"There is a general trend of things getting more positive,
which should help stocks and the economy at large going
forward," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key
Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
Markets are still recovering from the aftermath of Sandy, a
massive storm that wreaked havoc up and down the U.S. eastern
seaboard and forced markets to close Monday and Tuesday. Trading
could be volatile, with many market participants unable to reach
their offices, or working from home amid persisting power
outages and limited mass transit.
Still, some stocks saw heavy action.
JDA Software Group soared 17 percent to $44.79
after it agreed to be bought by privately held supply chain
software maker RedPrairie Corp for about $1.9 billion in cash.
Pfizer Inc, which delayed the release of its results
because of the storm, posted revenue that fell far short of
expectations, sending shares down 1.4 percent to $24.52.
Exxon Mobil Corp, which along with Pfizer is a Dow
component, was flat after posting a drop in its quarterly
profit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 133.92
points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,230.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 11.46 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,423.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.7 points, or 1
percent, at 3,007.93.
The S&P 500 fell 2 percent in the month of October, breaking
a four-month streak of gains.
In other economic data, a read on October consumer
confidence came in at 72.2, slightly under expectations, while
construction spending rose 0.6 percent, as forecast. A survey of
U.S. manufacturing conditions rose in September to hit its best
levels since May.
Overseas markets were higher, with Europe boosted by strong
results from such companies as Royal Dutch Shell and
Chinese shares posting their strongest daily gains in more than
three weeks on bullish data.
U.S. shares of Sony Corp rose 1 percent to $11.86
after posting a profit in its latest quarter and affirming its
full-year view.