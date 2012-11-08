US STOCKS-Wall St slips as 'fiscal cliff' uncertainty offsets data

* Jobless claims unexpectedly fall, U.S. Sept. exports rise
* McDonald's drops after reporting lower Oct global sales
* Qualcomm rises after revenue tops view, Whole Foods falls
* ECB holds main interest rate steady at 0.75 percent
* Indexes off: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday as investors continued to adjust for upcoming
negotiations over the "fiscal cliff," which overshadowed a batch
of positive economic data.
Investors worry that if no deal is agreed in Congress over
some $600 billion in spending cuts and tax increases due to kick
in early next year, it could derail the U.S. economic recovery.
Data released Thursday showed a better-than-expected drop in
initial jobless claims and a rise in exports, news that had
earlier been expected to bolster equity markets after steep
declines a day earlier.
The three major U.S. indexes shed more than 2 percent
Wednesday as investor focus returned to Europe's economic
troubles and the looming fiscal cliff following the electoral
victory of President Barack.
Anticipated haggling over spending cuts and taxes has added
a layer of uncertainty for investors, who have sold stocks that
may leave them susceptible to higher taxes on dividends.
"How does an investor adapt to the new tax regime and the
potentially lower after-tax return on some of these assets, some
of these stocks? They react by selling," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
"That seems to be the operative theme in the market this
morning."
Data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in September as
exports rose while jobless claims dropped, although last week's
damaging storm along the U.S. East Coast may have distorted the
data.
An analyst from the Labor Department said Hurricane Sandy
boosted claims in some states by leaving people out of work but
reduced claims in at least one state because power outages kept
it from collecting claim reports.
McDonald's Corp dropped 1.2 percent to $85.82 as one
of the worst performers on the Dow after the world's largest
hamburger chain reported a 1.8 percent drop in October sales at
established restaurants around the world, its first monthly
sales fall since March 2003.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.48
points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,912.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 3.01 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,391.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 9.61 points, or 0.33
percent, to 2,927.68.
Wednesday's retreat marked the biggest daily drop for the
S&P 500 since June 1. Despite that selloff, the benchmark S&P
500 is still up nearly 11 percent so far this year.
Qualcomm Inc, was a bright spot, up 6.8 percent to
$62.08 as the biggest boost to both the S&P and Nasdaq 100
after the leading supplier for chips for cellphones
reported quarterly revenue Wednesday that beat expectations.
Whole Foods Market Inc reported earnings that met
expectations, but said Sandy was a drag on sales this quarter.
Its shares fell 4.3 percent to $91.81.
The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at
0.75 percent despite dovish comments Wednesday from ECB
President Mario Draghi that stirred market rumors of a rate cut.
A rise in the U.S. dollar also weighed on equities Wednesday.
Equities will continue to be pressured by Europe. The euro
zone economy shows little sign of recovering before the year-end
despite an easing of financial market conditions, Draghi said.