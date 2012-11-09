US STOCKS-Futures fall on euro zone, 'fiscal cliff' angst

* Import prices, consumer sentiment data on tap
* JCPenney shares slide after results
* Futures off: Dow 56 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Friday and were on track to post their worst week in five
months as the euro zone crisis was seen hitting France and
Germany and investors fretted over the looming U.S. "fiscal
cliff."
* Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is likely to
weaken in the next two quarters as firms postpone investments
while France's central bank said it expected the euro zone's
second-largest economy to slip into recession as 2012 ends.
* In a speech at 1:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT), newly reelected
President Barack Obama is likely to discuss looming tax
increases and government spending cuts - the so-called fiscal
cliff - that would go into effect unless Congress acts to
prevent them.
* The S&P 500 closed Thursday below its 200-day moving
average for the first time in five months, a bearish technical
signal that could keep stocks under pressure.
* S&P 500 futures fell 7.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 56
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.75 points.
* Groupon Inc's results, released Thursday, fell
short of Wall Street's expectations as the daily deal company
failed to turn around a struggling European business. The
company's shares slumped 17 percent in premarket trading Friday.
* J.C.Penney shares fell more than 7 percent in
premarket trading after it posted a sharp drop in revenue.
* The U.S. Labor Department releases import-export prices
for October at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast an unchanged reading for imports and a 0.2
percent rise in export prices.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers will release preliminary November consumer sentiment
index at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT). Economists expect a sentiment
reading of 83.0 compared with 82.6 in the final October report.