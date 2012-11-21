US STOCKS-Futures flat on Greek deal impasse; US data on tap

* Futures up: Dow 6 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
* Initial claims, consumer confidence data on tap
* Lenders fail to reach deal for Greece
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday ahead of data on the labor market
and consumer confidence even after international lenders were
unable to come to a deal on emergency aid for Greece.
* For the second consecutive week, euro zone finance
ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Central Bank were unable to agree on how to make the country's
debt sustainable, which is needed before the next cash infusion
can be made to the fiscally beleaguered nation.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 edged up 0.06 percent at
1,095.13.
* Investors will also look to weekly initial jobless claims
at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) for signs of improvement in the labor
market. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
410,000 new filings compared with 439,000 in the prior week.
* At 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), information services company
Markit releases U.S. flash Markit Manufacturing PMI for
November, expected to show a reading of 51, a repeat of the
October number.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final November consumer sentiment index is set
for release at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a reading of 84.5 compared with 84.9 in the final
October report.
* Shortly after at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) the Conference Board
releases its report on October leading economic indicators.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.2 percent rise
compared with a 0.6 percent rise in September.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were roughly
even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 6
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
* Volume is expected to be light ahead of the Thanksgiving
Day holiday on Thursday.
* The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said it is
unlikely to make any decision before Thursday's Thanksgiving
Holiday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's push to stop protests
and rallies outside its stores, a blow to Wal-Mart's attempt to
stop workers and their supporters from staging major protests at
Walmart discount stores on "Black Friday."
* Business software provider Salesforce.com Inc beat
Wall Street expectations for the third quarter and maintained
its earnings outlook for the rest of its fiscal year despite the
uncertain economic outlook.
* Children's book publisher Scholastic Corp reduced
its forecast for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2013 on lower
sales in its high-margin educational business.
* Asian shares fell after the failure to reach a deal on
another bailout for Greece, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal crisis.