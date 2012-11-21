US STOCKS-Futures flat on Greek deal impasse; US data on tap

* Futures up: Dow 6 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts

* Initial claims, consumer confidence data on tap

* Lenders fail to reach deal for Greece

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of data on the labor market and consumer confidence even after international lenders were unable to come to a deal on emergency aid for Greece.

* For the second consecutive week, euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank were unable to agree on how to make the country's debt sustainable, which is needed before the next cash infusion can be made to the fiscally beleaguered nation.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 edged up 0.06 percent at 1,095.13.

* Investors will also look to weekly initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) for signs of improvement in the labor market. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 410,000 new filings compared with 439,000 in the prior week.

* At 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), information services company Markit releases U.S. flash Markit Manufacturing PMI for November, expected to show a reading of 51, a repeat of the October number.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final November consumer sentiment index is set for release at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 84.5 compared with 84.9 in the final October report.

* Shortly after at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) the Conference Board releases its report on October leading economic indicators. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.2 percent rise compared with a 0.6 percent rise in September.

* S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.

* Volume is expected to be light ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

* The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said it is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday's Thanksgiving Holiday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's push to stop protests and rallies outside its stores, a blow to Wal-Mart's attempt to stop workers and their supporters from staging major protests at Walmart discount stores on "Black Friday."

* Business software provider Salesforce.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter and maintained its earnings outlook for the rest of its fiscal year despite the uncertain economic outlook.

* Children's book publisher Scholastic Corp reduced its forecast for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2013 on lower sales in its high-margin educational business.

* Asian shares fell after the failure to reach a deal on another bailout for Greece, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal crisis.