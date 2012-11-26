US STOCKS-Shares fall amid talks over Greece, fiscal cliff

* Euro zone finance ministers begin third attempt at Greek
deal
* Investors to take profits after last week's strong finish
* Qatar cashes in its warrants in Barclays, causing shares
to dip
* Knight Capital in talks for unit sale; shares jump
* Indexes: Dow off 0.5 pct; S&P off 0.4 pct; Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 26 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as
investors returned to the market after a holiday, focused on
euro zone talks to release aid to Greece and negotiations in
Washington to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
Investors were also ready to book profits after major
indexes ended last week with gains of 3 percent to 4 percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 both closed above key technical levels for
the first time since Nov. 6, which could provide additional
support. The Dow ended above 13,000, while the S&P broke above
1,400.
"I think the concerns (regarding talks on Greece and U.S.
fiscal cliff) are just an excuse for the market to book profits
after Friday's surge. We are seeing technical adjustments
today," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek to unfreeze the second bailout package for Greece
on Monday, but they first need to agree if some of the official
loans to Athens might eventually be forgiven to cut Greek
debt.
U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the past 10 days
toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax increases and
government spending cuts scheduled to start taking effect on
Jan. 1, a senior Democratic senator said on Sunday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.03
points, or 0.55 percent, at 12,937.65. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.47 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,402.68.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.11 points, or 0.04
percent, at 2,965.75.
Stocks markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday and the trading session was shortened on Friday.
Knight Capital Group Inc is in talks about possibly
selling its market-making operation, its largest and most
profitable business, but it is not known if a deal will happen,
sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The stock
jumped 10 percent to $2.74.
Qatar has cashed in its remaining warrants in Britain's
Barclays Plc, a move that should yield a $280 million
profit. The warrants have not yet been converted, but conversion
would dilute the holding of shares by other investors.
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 5.3 percent to
$15.41.
Apple Inc has asked a federal court to add six more
products to its patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung
Electronics Co, including the Samsung Galaxy Note
II, in the latest move in an ongoing legal war between the two
companies. Apple shares were up 1.2 perecent at $578.17.
U.S. shoppers went to stores earlier this Thanksgiving
weekend and bought online more than in years past, giving
retailers a strong start to the holiday shopping season, data
showed on Sunday. Total spending for the long weekend rose to
$59.1 billion, up 12.8 percent from last year, according to the
National Retail Federation.
Black Friday's online sales topped $1 billion for the first
time ever as more consumers used the Internet do their early
holiday shopping, comScore Inc said on Sunday.