US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors seek cliff progress

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. stocks finished slightly
lower in a quiet session on Tuesday as the back-and-forth
wrangling over the "fiscal cliff" gave investors little reason
to act.
Trading volume was light as legislators continue to
negotiate a deal to avoid a $600 billion package of tax hikes
and federal spending cuts that would begin Jan. 1 and could push
the economy into recession.
Just 5.86 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the year's daily
average of 6.48 billion shares.
A key measure of investor anxiety has remained muted. The
CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, a gauge of market anxiety,
was at 17.12, up 2.9 percent. It has not traded above 20 since
July.
Optimism for progress was dented after remarks by President
Barack Obama, who rejected a Republican proposal to resolve the
crisis as "out of balance" and said any deal must include a rise
in income tax rates on the wealthiest Americans.
"People don't know if what's going on is political posturing
or real negotiations that represent progress," said Bernard
Baumohl, managing director and chief global economist at the
Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
Expectations of higher taxes on dividends beginning in 2013
have pushed many companies to pay special dividends this year or
advance their next payback to investors. Coach became
the latest to move up the date of its next dividend payment, and
the news lifted shares of the upscale leather-goods maker
earlier in the session. By the close, though, Coach was down 1.2
percent at $57.52.
One of the S&P 500's top sectors for the day was health care
, considered a defensive group.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.82 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 12,951.78 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to
1,407.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.51 points,
or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,996.69.
The market has been sensitive to rhetoric from Washington,
as a failure to reach an agreement could send the U.S. economy
back into recession. Still, many expect a resolution to be
found, which could extend the S&P 500's rally of 12 percent so
far this year.
Differences within the Republican Party came to the fore on
Tuesday as one senator opposed to raising taxes lashed out at
Republican House Speaker John Boehner for proposing to increase
revenue by closing some tax loopholes.
Congressional Republicans recently proposed steep spending
cuts to bring down the budget deficit, but gave no ground on
Obama's call to raise tax rates on the rich. The proposal was
quickly dismissed by the White House.
"We're on hold trying to figure it out, but investors are
stressed since they have to make decisions soon about how to
proceed with their investments if taxes are indeed going up. We
could see a real pick-up in volume over the next week or so,"
Baumohl said.
Netflix Inc was the S&P 500's top percentage
gainer, advancing 14 percent to $86.65 after Walt Disney Co
agreed to give the company exclusive TV distribution
rights to its movies, starting in 2016.
Intel Corp shares rose 2.2 percent to $19.97 after
the top chipmaker sold $6 billion in bonds to fund stock
buybacks and other business activities.
Darden Restaurants Inc shares plunged 9.6 percent to
$47.40 as the S&P 500's worst performer after the company warned
that its latest quarter would miss expectations after
unsuccessful promotions led to a decline in sales at its Olive
Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains.
In contrast, Big Lots Inc surged 11.5 percent to
$31.27 after the close-out retailer posted a
smaller-than-expected loss and boosted its full-year adjusted
earnings forecast.
MetroPCS Communications shares tumbled 7.5 percent
to $9.96 after Sprint Nextel appeared unlikely to make a
counter-offer for the wireless service provider.
Almost half of the stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed lower, while 50 percent of Nasdaq-listed shares
closed in negative territory.
After the closing bell, Pandora Media Inc shares
plunged 23 percent after the company reported its third-quarter
results.