US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of jobs report

* Superstorm Sandy seen impacting U.S. payrolls
* Netflix CEO's Facebook post triggered SEC notice
* Futures dip: S&P 2.2 pts, Dow 10 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures dipped
slightly on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key
monthly jobs report which was expected to have been impacted by
Sandy, a massive storm that swept through the U.S. Northeast.
* U.S. non-farm employment, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT),
is forecast to have risen by 93,000 jobs in November after
gaining 171,000 in October, according to a Reuters survey. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 7.9
percent.
* Superstorm Sandy, which caused widespread damage and power
outages, likely put a dent in U.S. jobs growth in November,
temporarily interrupting a recently established trend of
modestly rising payrolls.
* Also to be released Friday is the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, at
9:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT). Economists surveyed by Reuters expect a
preliminary December reading of 82.4 from 82.7 a month earlier.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.2 points and were below in
terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell
10 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.50 points.
* European shares fell Friday after Germany's central bank
slashed its growth forecasts, and as investors booked profits on
concerns U.S. jobs data may disappoint.
* The Bundesbank cut its growth outlook for Germany, the
euro zone's largest economy, on Friday, less than 24 hours after
the European Central Bank slashed its own forecasts for the
bloc, darkening the prospects for European corporate profits
next year.
* Amarin Corporation shares fell 18.5 percent to
$9.74 in premarket trading after the bio-pharmaceutical company
raised $100 million in financing to help it launch its heart
drug Vascepa but disappointed investors who had hoped for a sale
or partnership.
* Netflix Inc will be in focus. The company said
Thursday securities regulators warned they may bring civil
action against the firm and its chief executive for violating
public disclosure rules with a Facebook post. The case raises
questions about how public companies communicate on social
media.
* Gun marker Smith & Wesson posted revenue that beat Wall
Street estimates on continued demand for its pistols and
sporting rifles. The company also raised its full-year profit
outlook.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher in thin trading
Thursday as a rebound in shares of Apple lifted technology
shares.