US STOCKS-Futures slip before November jobs report

* Superstorm Sandy seen hurting U.S. payrolls
* Facebook post by Netflix executive triggers SEC notice
* Futures dip: S&P 3.5 pts, Dow 10 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Friday as investors were cautious before the November U.S.
jobs report, which was expected to show the impact of Hurricane
Sandy, the superstorm that battered the Northeast.
Non-farm payrolls, due at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), are forecast
to have risen by 93,000 jobs after gaining 171,000 in October,
according to a Reuters survey. The unemployment rate is seen
holding steady at 7.9 percent.
Sandy, which caused loss of life, widespread damage and
power outages, likely put a dent in jobs growth in November, a
interrupting a trend of modestly rising payrolls.
"I think this (data) will be a non-event for the market
since everyone already expects to see the impact of the storm,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital.
"But even disregarding the weather factor, you have to take
into consideration that we are looking at a job market that is
not expanding but just remaining status quo. There are still
uncertainties out there."
Also to be released Friday is the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT).
Economists surveyed by Reuters expect a preliminary December
reading of 82.4, down from 82.7 a month earlier.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.50 points.
European shares fell Friday after Germany's central bank
slashed its growth forecasts and as investors booked profits on
concerns U.S. jobs data may disappoint.
The Bundesbank lowered its outlook for the euro zone's
largest economy less than 24 hours after the European Central
Bank slashed its own forecasts for the region, darkening
prospects for European corporate profits next year.
Amarin Corp shares fell 18.5 percent to $9.74 in
premarket trading after the bio-pharmaceutical company raised
$100 million in financing to help it launch its heart drug,
Vascepa, but disappointed investors, who had hoped for a sale or
partnership.
Netflix Inc may be in focus. The company said
Thursday securities regulators warned they may bring civil
action against the firm and its chief executive for violating
public disclosure rules with a Facebook post. The case raises
questions about how public companies communicate on social
media.
Gun maker Smith & Wesson posted revenue that beat
Wall Street estimates on continued demand for its pistols and
sporting rifles. The company also raised its full-year profit
outlook.
U.S. stocks closed modestly higher in thin trading Thursday
as a rebound in shares of Apple lifted technology shares.