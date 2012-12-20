US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open amid 'cliff' uncertainty

* Investors seek clarity on fiscal negotiations
* Third-quarter GDP tops expectations; market barely reacts
* Jobless claims up in latest week
* ICE to buy NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, shares halted
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P up 1.2 pt, Nasdaq up 5.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open Thursday amid uncertainty over U.S.
fiscal talks as President Barack Obama threatened to veto a
controversial Republican plan, suggesting a deal wouldn't come
as soon as many investors had hoped.
Futures barely reacted to a strong final read on U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product growth, suggesting talks to
avert the "fiscal cliff," steep tax hikes and spending cuts due
to take effect in 2013, remain the primary focus for markets.
Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner said Wednesday
his chamber would pass a proposal that spares many wealthy
Americans from tax hikes needed to balance the budget. Obama has
threatened to veto the plan if it passes, while some Republicans
oppose any deal featuring tax increases.
Equities have been volatile this week, though they notched
strong gains Monday and Tuesday as offers from Obama and Boehner
indicated progress was being made in budget discussions.
That rally ended Wednesday as a rise in tensions in the
talks threatened to unravel recent progress.
"The closer we get to the end of the year without a deal,
the more optimism is going to evaporate," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
"Volatility is going to be extreme until there's a deal, and the
probability of being caught on the downside is much greater than
being on the upside."
While investors have hoped for an agreement soon between
policy makers over the fiscal cliff, this seems unlikely as
wrangling continues over the details.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 9
point and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.75 points.
Stocks rallied recently on signs of progress in the
negotiations, led by banking and energy shares, which tend to
outperform in times of economic expansion. On signs of
complications, however, many have turned to hedging their bets
through options and exchange-traded funds.
The U.S. economy grew 3.1 percent in the third quarter,
faster than previously estimated, while the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected
in the latest week.
"It is great to see this kind of growth, but investors know
it could all disappear if there's no deal on the cliff,"
Schoenberger said. "Macro data may be on the back burner for a
while."
November existing home sales are due at 10:00 a.m. and are
seen rising 1.3 percent, compared with 2.1 percent in October,
while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's December business
activity survey is forecast to come in at -3.0, compared with
-10.7 in November.
IntercontinentalExchange Inc agreed to buy NYSE
Euronext, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange,
for $8.2 billion. Premarket trading in both stocks was
suspended.
Google Inc agreed to sell set-top TV box maker
Motorola Home to Arris Group Inc for $2.35 billion in
cash and stock. Arris rose 3.2 percent to $15 in premarket
trading.