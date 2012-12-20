US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution

* Stocks rise after Boehner speaks on "fiscal cliff" talks
* ICE to buy NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, NYX stock soars
* U.S. third-quarter GDP growth tops expectations
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S stocks rebounded from early
losses on Thursday after Republican House Speaker John Boehner
said he would keep working on a solution to the "fiscal cliff"
while also slamming President Barack Obama's approach to budget
talks.
NYSE Euronext was the S&P 500's biggest gainer,
surging 34 percent to $32.25 after IntercontinentalExchange Inc
said it would buy the operator of the New York Stock
Exchange for $8.2 billion.
ICE shares shot up 1.4 percent to $130.10.
Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives pushed ahead
with their own plan to avoid a series of steep tax hikes and
spending cuts due in early 2013, complicating negotiations with
the White House. Obama has vowed to veto the plan.
Investors have hoped for an agreement soon between
policymakers, but progress has been slow. Boehner said he
expected to continue to work with Obama, but repeated his charge
that the president and Senate Democrats were trying to "slow
walk" the country over the fiscal cliff.
"Speaker Boehner went on the air and basically told us he
doesn't like what the president's doing or not doing, and the
markets rallied on that, which was kind of weird," said Stephen
Guilfoyle, a trader at Meridian Equity Partners, in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 59.75 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 13,311.72 at the close. The S&P 500
rose 7.88 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,443.69. The Nasdaq
Composite climbed 6.02 points, or 0.20 percent, to
3,050.39.
Stocks rallied earlier in the week on signs of progress in
the fiscal cliff negotiations. But with the S&P 500 up 14.8
percent so far this year, investors are taking the opportunity
to engage in some hedging as 2012 comes to a close.
Herbalife lost 9.6 percent to $33.74 following news
that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was betting against the
company as part of his big end-of-the-year short.
The S&P Financial Index gained 1.4 percent.
The U.S. economy grew 3.1 percent in the third quarter,
faster than previously estimated, while the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected
in the latest week.
Existing home sales jumped 5.9 percent in November, more
than expected, and by the fastest monthly pace in three years.
An index of housing shares gained 0.78 percent.
But KB Home slid 6.4 percent to $15.60 as the
company reported higher homebuilding costs and expenses in the
fourth quarter.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, roughly in line with the
daily average so far this year of about 6.46 billion shares.
On the NYSE, advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of
about 2 to 1. On the Nasdaq, five stocks rose for every three
that fell.