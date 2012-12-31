US STOCKS-Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism

* S&P 500 ends 2012 up 13.4 percent
* Obama sees "cliff" deal near, but not done yet
* Apple shares advance, lifting technology sector
* Dow up 1.3 pct, S&P 500 up 1.7 pct, Nasdaq up 2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. stocks closed out 2012
with their strongest day in more than a month, putting the S&P
500 up 13.4 percent for the year, as lawmakers in Washington
closed in on a resolution to the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
The S&P 500's gain for the year marks its best performance
since 2009, as stocks navigated through debt crises in Europe
and the United States that dominated the headlines. Still, with
numerous issues involving budget talks unresolved, markets could
still be open to a shock should the deal break down
unexpectedly.
Fittingly, in the last session of the year, stocks bounced
back and forth on the headlines out of Washington, as both
President Barack Obama and Republican Senate leader Mitch
McConnell issued statements indicating a deal to avert the cliff
was close.
"The worst news could have been the president coming out and
saying, 'We don't have a deal and we've giving up,' and he
didn't say that," said Ron Florance, managing director of
investment strategy for Wells Fargo Private Bank, based in
Scottsdale, Arizona.
"My personal skepticism, I don't trust anything out of
Washington until it is signed, sealed and delivered, and it is
not signed, sealed and delivered."
While a deal on the cliff is not yet official, investors may
be ready to take on more risk next year in hopes of a greater
reward.
McConnell said an agreement had been reached with Democrats
on all of the tax issues in the potential deal, removing a large
hurdle in the talks. An agreement is needed in order to avert a
combination of tax hikes and spending cuts that many believe
could push the U.S. economy into recession.
A source familiar with the matter said an emerging deal, if
adopted by Congress and President Barack Obama, would raise $600
billion in revenue over the next 10 years by increasing tax
rates for individuals making more than $400,000 and households
earning above $450,000 annually.
Despite the uncertainty, the market encountered only
occasional bouts of volatility this year. For the first time
since 2006, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, the
market's favored indicator of anxiety, did not surpass the 30
level, a threshold that usually signals heightened worry among
investors.
"Given all the threats in 2012, the VIX was relatively
tranquil," said Bill Luby, the author of the VIX and More blog
in San Francisco, citing the crises in Spain and Greece, along
with constant intervention from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 166.03
points, or 1.28 percent, to end at 13,104.14. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 23.76 points, or 1.69 percent, to
finish at 1,426.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
59.20 points, or 2.00 percent, to close at 3,019.51.
Monday's gains enabled the S&P 500 to snap a five-day losing
streak, its longest skid since September.
The S&P 500 closed out 2012 with a 13.4 percent gain for the
year, compared with a flat performance in 2011. The Dow rose 7.3
percent in 2012 and the Nasdaq climbed 15.9 percent.
Financials were the strongest of the S&P's 10
industry sectors this year, gaining more than 26 percent, led by
Bank of America, which more than doubled in 2012, and
was the best performer of the Dow industrials.
Of the S&P's 10 sectors, only defensively oriented utilities
ended the year lower, falling 2.9 percent.
Gains in Apple Inc, the most valuable U.S. company,
helped lift the Nasdaq. The stock rose 4.4 percent to $532.17,
lifting the S&P information technology sector index up
2.2 percent. For the year, Apple rose 31.4 percent, ending with
a market value of about $501.4 billion.
Each of the Dow's 30 components finished the session in
positive territory, led by a 3.2 percent climb in Caterpillar
Inc to $89.58.
Volume was modest, with about 6.06 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT,
slightly below the daily average of 6.42 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of 6 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, four stocks rose for every
one that fell.