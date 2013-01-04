US STOCKS-Wall Street set for higher open after jobs report

* US employers added 155,000 jobs in Dec
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 7.8 pct
* Futures up: S&P 3.4 pts, Dow 15 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 4 Wall Street was set for a higher
open on Friday after a key U.S. jobs report showed the pace of
hiring by employers had eased sightly in December but gave
signals of some momentum in the labor market's recovery since
the 2007-09 recession.
Though the data showed lackluster economic growth was unable
to make a dent in the still-high U.S. unemployment rate, it
calmed fears about the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve
ending its highly stimulative monetary policy.
Concerns about the endurance of the Fed's stimulus program
prompted investors to pull back from the market Thursday after a
two-day rally.
"When it comes to Fed policy, this report should keep policy
steady. There was talk of a scaling back of (Quantitative
Easing) yesterday, but this number is a snapshot and is
basically where it was when the Fed decided to do more QE last
month," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital
markets in New York.
According to the Labor Department, payrolls outside the
farming sector grew 155,000 last month, as expected and slightly
below the level for November. Gains in employment were
distributed broadly throughout the economy, from manufacturing
and construction to health care.
Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting, released
Thursday, showed Fed officials were increasingly worried about
the risks of asset purchases on financial markets, though they
looked set to continue with the open-ended stimulus program for
now.
Some policymakers thought asset buying should be slowed or
stopped before the end of 2013 while others highlighted the need
for further stimulus. The Fed's policy of easy credit has helped
push the S&P 500 to a 13.4 percent gain in 2012. Ending that
policy would remove an incentive for investors to purchase
riskier assets like stocks.
S&P 500 futures added 3.4 points and were slightly
higher than fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
added 15 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures added
4.25 points.
Pharmaceuticals maker Eli Lilly and Co. said on
Friday it expects 2013 earnings to increase to $3.75 to $3.90
per share excluding items from $3.30 to $3.40 per share in 2012.
The stock rose 2.6 percent to $51.00 in
premarket trading.
Walgreen is set to report December same-store sales,
a day after several major U.S. retailers beat expectations of
modest sales increases in December as shoppers wrapped up
holiday buying.
Mosaic Co reported that its quarterly operating
profit fell 30 percent as international distributors delayed
buying potash and phosphate to avert the price risk associated
with the fertilizer producer's negotiations with China and
India.
Japan's Nikkei share average climbed nearly 3 percent to a
22-month high on its first trading day of 2013 on Friday, as a
deal in Washington to avert fiscal disaster buoyed investor risk
appetite and the weaker yen lifted exporters such as Toyota
Motor Corp. Japan's markets were closed Thursday for a
holiday.